25+ boring essentials our editors hate buying, but are stocking up on during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 8:19 PM EDT

3 minute read

A collection of boring things to buy on Amazon during Prime Day including dog poop bags and batteries.
Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Prime Day is a great time to concentrate on the most fun gadgets out there. Who doesn’t want a new pair of headphones or some kitchen gadgets? But, the fact of the matter is, we spend most of our money on stuff we don’t really like. Wee pads, electrolyte drinks, AA batteries. They’re the kinds of thing that fill your cart at Costco and you’re barely left with enough cash for a hot dog. That’s where Prime Day comes in. Below, find a list of more than 25 different items that our editors hate to buy. They’re necessities or other boring purchases that can really add up, which is why we’re stocking up during this sale. Go forth and buy the boring stuff so you can go check out the fun stuff (perhaps a new drone).

Share

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 