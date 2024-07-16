25+ boring essentials our editors hate buying, but are stocking up on during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Prime Day is a great time to concentrate on the most fun gadgets out there. Who doesn’t want a new pair of headphones or some kitchen gadgets? But, the fact of the matter is, we spend most of our money on stuff we don’t really like. Wee pads, electrolyte drinks, AA batteries. They’re the kinds of thing that fill your cart at Costco and you’re barely left with enough cash for a hot dog. That’s where Prime Day comes in. Below, find a list of more than 25 different items that our editors hate to buy. They’re necessities or other boring purchases that can really add up, which is why we’re stocking up during this sale. Go forth and buy the boring stuff so you can go check out the fun stuff (perhaps a new drone).