25+ boring essentials our editors hate buying, but are stocking up on during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Prime Day is a great time to concentrate on the most fun gadgets out there. Who doesn’t want a new pair of headphones or some kitchen gadgets? But, the fact of the matter is, we spend most of our money on stuff we don’t really like. Wee pads, electrolyte drinks, AA batteries. They’re the kinds of thing that fill your cart at Costco and you’re barely left with enough cash for a hot dog. That’s where Prime Day comes in. Below, find a list of more than 25 different items that our editors hate to buy. They’re necessities or other boring purchases that can really add up, which is why we’re stocking up during this sale. Go forth and buy the boring stuff so you can go check out the fun stuff (perhaps a new drone).
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) $29 (was $44)
- WaterWipes Plastic-Free Original Baby Wipes $26 (was $45)
- Premier Protein Shake, Chocolate, 30g Protein 1g Sugar 24 Vitamins Minerals Nutrients to Support Immune Health, 11.5 fl oz (Pack of 12) $21 (was $30)
- Liquid I.V.® Hydration Multiplier® – Lemon Lime – Hydration Powder Packets $16 (was $25)
- Twin XL Size 3 Piece Sheet Set – College Dorm Room Essentials $24 (was $58)
- Glad Trash Bags, ForceFlex Tall Kitchen Drawstring Garbage Bags, 13 Gal, Fresh Clean Scent with Febreze, 110 Ct $15 (was $24)
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $75 (was $125)
- Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, Vanilla Bean $28 (was $36)
- O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System, Red, Gray, Standard $29 (was $39)
- EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Assorted Colors, 12 Count $9 (was $30)
- Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray |Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant $12 (was $18)
- Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power Double A Battery Alkaline, 32 Count $13 (was $18)
- Amazon Basics 2-Ply Toilet Paper, 30 Rolls = 120 Regular Rolls, Unscented, 350 Sheet $21 (was $25)
- Hanes Men’s Cotton, Moisture-Wicking Crew Tee Undershirts, Multi-Packs Available $10 (was $19)
- TICONN 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags with Zippers & Carrying Handles, Heavy-Duty Storage Tote Moving Boxes for Space Saving $29 (was $39)
- Amazon Basics Slim Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers, Pack of 100, Black/Silver $28 (was $38)
- Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher with SmartLight Filter Change Indicator, BPA-Free $15 (was $25)
- INTEX 64411ED Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort-Plush Elevated Air Mattress $36 (was $73)
- Post-it Super Sticky Notes, 76.2 mm x 76.2 mm, 24 Pads $16 (was $42)
- Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads with Leak-Proof Quick-Dry Design for Potty Training $17 (was $22)
- SHARPIE Permanent Markers, Quick-drying, and Fade Resistant, Fine Point, Black, 12 Count $6 (was $21)
- Amazon Basics 2-Ply Flex-Sheets Paper Towels, 12 Basics Rolls = 32 Regular Rolls, Everyday Value with 150 Sheets per Roll $19 (was $22)
- Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch 7-Pack Boxer Brief $37 (was $89)
- Greener Walker Poop Bags for Dog Waste-540 Bags,Extra Thick Strong 100% Leak Proof Dog Waste Bags (Green) $14 (was $20)
- Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, Dish Soap, Fresh Scent Bundle, 1 Spray (16oz) + 3 Refills (16oz each)(Pack of 4) $14 (was $18)
- Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set, 100% Cotton Soft Absorbent Turkish Towels for Bathroom, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths, White Towel Set $29 (was $74)
- Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner, Cleans Front Load and Top Load Washers, Including HE, 6 Tablets $9 (was $11)
- Vtopmart 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set, 4-Size Versatile Bathroom and Vanity Drawer Organizer Trays, Storage Bins for Makeup, Bedroom, Kitchen Gadgets Utensils and Office $15 (was $21)
- Victoria’s Secret Seamless Bikini Panty Pack, Underwear for Women (XS-XXL) $19 (was $40)
- Amazon Smart Plug | Works with Alexa | Control lights with voice | Easy to set up and use $12.99 (was $25)