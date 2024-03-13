We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

iRobot’s Roomba invented the category of robot vacuums, and while competition in this space is fierce, the company continues to innovate. You can snag the Roomba 694 for nearly $100 off thanks to a limited-time deal at Best Buy. The Wi-Fi-enabled vacuum will learn when and how often you clean, and automatically adapt based on your needs. You can set its schedule manually by using iRobot’s app on iOS and Android, or start cleaning at any time without lifting a finger by asking Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant through a smart speaker.

The Roomba 694 uses a three-stage cleaning system to suck up the most dirt regardless of your flooring. Its sensors can detect debris and spend more time cleaning dirtier areas before moving on to the rest of your room. Additional sensors allow the Roomba 694 to avoid obstacles like shoes, chairs, and stairs. After 90 minutes the robot vacuum will return to its charging cradle to top up its battery before resting for an extended time or continuing a longer cleaning job. If you hate keeping your floors clean but have been on the fence about getting a robot vacuum, you shouldn’t pass up Best Buy’s discount on the iRobot Roomba 694.

Other great iRobot deals to help you stay tidy: