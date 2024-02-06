We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Party prep can send you into an absolute tailspin as you run over the same spot over and over until all the crumbs have been sucked up. Afterward, you have the equally Sisyphean task of re-vacuuming all the crust that’s entered your home. Save your stress for a tie-breaking penalty kick in the fourth quarter. This Dyson cordless vacuum is one of our favorites, and it’s on sale at Amazon.

Between its air purifiers and hair tools, Dyson has a reputation for producing tools that aren’t a load of hot air. The vacuums helped start all that well-deserved hype. The V8 is engineered for homes with pets, the messiest of all houseguests. The De-tangling Motorbar has hair removal vanes to clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar, meaning you don’t have to fret about breaking the vacuum if Rapunzel is bringing her Great Pyrenees. You can convert it into a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery. The only thing it doesn’t do is predict who is going to win on Feb. 11

