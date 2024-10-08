Ditch your air fryer for our favorite smart oven during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Breville is responsible for some of the best kitchen gear we’ve tested, and it’s heavily discounted some of its most luxe appliances during Amazon’s October Prime Day, aka Prime Big Deal Days sale. Whether you’re looking to get into a new style of cooking, or want to upgrade an existing appliance, you’ll find something to meet your needs. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

The Smart Oven is one of Breville’s most multifunctional countertop appliances, with settings for toasting, baking, roasting, broiling, and reheating. Additional settings are designed for specific foods, including cookies, bagels, and pizza. One of this smart oven’s most appealing features is its LCD display, which makes it easy to see your selected cooking and temperature settings. This is the step down model of the best smart oven we’ve tested, and it’s an excellent deal for its sale price.