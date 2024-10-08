Ditch your air fryer for our favorite smart oven during Amazon’s Prime Day sale

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 8, 2024

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Breville is responsible for some of the best kitchen gear we’ve tested, and it’s heavily discounted some of its most luxe appliances during Amazon’s October Prime Day, aka Prime Big Deal Days sale. Whether you’re looking to get into a new style of cooking, or want to upgrade an existing appliance, you’ll find something to meet your needs. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

Breville the Smart Oven, $187.96 (Was $269.95)

The Smart Oven is one of Breville’s most multifunctional countertop appliances, with settings for toasting, baking, roasting, broiling, and reheating. Additional settings are designed for specific foods, including cookies, bagels, and pizza. One of this smart oven’s most appealing features is its LCD display, which makes it easy to see your selected cooking and temperature settings. This is the step down model of the best smart oven we’ve tested, and it’s an excellent deal for its sale price.

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

