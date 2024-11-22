The best robot vacuum I’ve tested this year is $330 off for Black Friday

Share







Nobody likes cleaning their floors, but it’s a chore that has to be done regularly. The Eureka J20 is a robot vacuum that will do the job for you—even when you’re not home—so you don’t have to pull out a vacuum yourself. We’ve tested the J20, and it’s left our floors spotless while being smart enough to make its way around plenty of obstacles, from chair legs to shoes and boxes. An early Black Friday deal brings the Eureka J20 down to its lowest price ever. Just clip the digital coupon on the product page and you’ll get the deep discount.

This is a luxe smart cleaning device, which has a maximum suction of 8000Pa (pascals) and the ability to clean hardwood and carpeted surfaces. Most importantly, it’ll sense when its battery is dying (or its dust container is full) and automatically return to its charging dock. The dock will top up the J20’s battery and clean its brushes. The J20 stands out in a crowded field because of its performance. It mapped out an entire floor of a home and cleaned efficiently regardless of whether objects were moved around and blocking its path. It even rolled over thick power cords without getting confused. We haven’t tested this robot vacuum on pet hair, but we’re confident it could do a great job wrangling up Fido’s dust bunnies.

The J20 excels at both vacuuming and mopping hardwood floors. It sucked up dust, crumbs, and any other debris first, then went over the same area later on while mopping. If an area was particularly dirty, it would go over the section multiple times until it was finally clean. Best of all, the J20 can be controlled using a smartphone app (for iOS and Android), which allows you to start and stop a cleaning remotely. Eureka’s app also lets you put the robot vacuum on a schedule, so you never have to hear its (relatively quiet) motor running and can come home to clean floors. If you hate the upkeep of continually cleaning your home, Eureka’s J20 can handle a big chunk of it, so don’t skip this deal.

