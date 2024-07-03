40+ of the best 4th of July sales: Grills, TVs, tools, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The July 4 long holiday weekend is here, and while you should certainly spend it relaxing with friends and family, it’s also a time to score excellent discounts on the latest gear. We understand that you’d want to do your shopping as quickly as possible to maximize your relaxation time, so we’ve found the best deals for you. Whether you need a new mattress, an upgraded grill, or a swanky fire pit for making s’mores, these are the best deals to grab right now. May the Fourth be with you as you scroll.
Brisk It Origin-580, $699 (Was $849.99)
While it won’t help you with this year’s Fourth of July cookout, there’s still a lot of summer left and you need a grill that can handle it. The Brisk It Origin-580 is that grill—a pellet smart grill that allows you to monitor its temperature in real time on your smartphone. The grill’s hopper can hold 22 pounds of pellets and automatically send them through the auger to feed the firepot as your cook continues. A control panel built into the hopper allows you to set your initial temperature and make adjustments with the push of a button or twist of a knob. The grill has a cooking area of 580 inches, sufficient for simultaneously smoking multiple briskets or racks of ribs. You can also crank the grill’s temperature up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to cook steaks and burgers with a pleasing smoky taste. Don’t skip this deal if you’re afraid of messing up the main dish at your cookouts this summer.
Best 4th of July tech deals
- Samsung M50D 27-Inch Smart Monitor, $229.99 (Was $279.99)
- TP-Link Tapo MagCam, $69.99 (Was $119.99)
- TOSHIBA C350 75-Inch 4K TV, $449.99 (Was $649.99)
- Sony X85K 75-inch 4K TV, $1,647.99 (Was $2,397.99)
- Samsung S90C 83-Inch 4K TV, $2,999.99 (Was $5,399.99)
- Hisense U8K 100-Inch 4K TV, $2999.99 (Was $4,999.99)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, $329 (Was $529.97)
- Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) 4 Camera System, $132.99 (Was $339.99)
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox, $35.99 (Was $44.99)
- Save up to 20% on cases and sleeves at CASETiFY with the promo code 4JULY24.
Best 4th of July home and kitchen deals
- ZLINE Microwave Drawer, $1,079.96 (Was $1,417.95)
- Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Get up to 30% off sitewide on cookware at Our Place.
- Take up to 15% off your order of cookware bundles at Caraway.
- Get $200 off a Carol exercise bike with the promo code FREEDOM.
- Save 30% on all towels at Parachute.
- Save up to 42% on cookware and appliances at Ninja and get free drinkware on orders over $250 with the promo code DRINK250.
The best 4th of July tool deals
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2-in Cordless Drill, $49 (Was $79)
- Wera Tools Tamper-Proof TORX Screws, $38.53 (Was $63.35)
- Wera Tool-Check Plus Bit Ratchet Set with Sockets, $71.09 (Was $74.95)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Screw Gun and Cutout Kit, $301.59 (Was $409)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Angle Grinder, $224.10 (Was $329)
Best 4th of July outdoor and travel deals
- Get up to $150 off fire pits and more at Solo Stove with promo code SAVEMORE.
- Save 20% on all coolers and drinkware at RTIC.
- Save up to 40% on sleeping bags, tents, and other outdoor essentials at MSR.
- Get a free battery when you purchase any bicycle at Aventon.
- Get a 20% sitewide discount and free paddle with any kayak purchase at Oru Kayak.
- Take 25% off sitewide at TravelPro.
- Save 25% on all packs and bags at Gregory Packs with the promo code SUMMER.
- Greenworks Cordless Handheld Blower, $179.99 (Was $249.99)
- Pelican 30 Quart Elite Cooler, $170.36 (Was $249.95)
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker, $199.99 (Was $369.99)
- Blackstone 2 Burner Liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle with Hood, $329.99 (Was $349.99)
- Rachio 3: 8 Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller, $169.15 (Was $229.99)
- Pit Boss 850 Competition Series Pellet Grill, $449.99 (Was $549.99)
- Duracell 200 Lumen LED Headlamp, $8.99 (Was $14.57)
Best 4th of July mattress deals
- Get up to 35% off all mattresses at Casper.
- Take 25% off sitewide, 40% off Luxe and Elite mattresses and get two free pillows at Helix.
- Get 20% off all mattresses plus 15% off select bedding and accessories at Tuft & Needle.
- Save 25% sitewide at Essentia.