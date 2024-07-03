40+ of the best 4th of July sales: Grills, TVs, tools, and more

The July 4 long holiday weekend is here, and while you should certainly spend it relaxing with friends and family, it’s also a time to score excellent discounts on the latest gear. We understand that you’d want to do your shopping as quickly as possible to maximize your relaxation time, so we’ve found the best deals for you. Whether you need a new mattress, an upgraded grill, or a swanky fire pit for making s’mores, these are the best deals to grab right now. May the Fourth be with you as you scroll.

While it won’t help you with this year’s Fourth of July cookout, there’s still a lot of summer left and you need a grill that can handle it. The Brisk It Origin-580 is that grill—a pellet smart grill that allows you to monitor its temperature in real time on your smartphone. The grill’s hopper can hold 22 pounds of pellets and automatically send them through the auger to feed the firepot as your cook continues. A control panel built into the hopper allows you to set your initial temperature and make adjustments with the push of a button or twist of a knob. The grill has a cooking area of 580 inches, sufficient for simultaneously smoking multiple briskets or racks of ribs. You can also crank the grill’s temperature up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit to cook steaks and burgers with a pleasing smoky taste. Don’t skip this deal if you’re afraid of messing up the main dish at your cookouts this summer.

Best 4th of July tech deals

Best 4th of July home and kitchen deals

The best 4th of July tool deals

Best 4th of July outdoor and travel deals

Best 4th of July mattress deals