Get a Roomba for just $140 with this early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days doesn’t kick off until tomorrow, but you don’t have to wait to get an astonishingly good deal on an iRobot Roomba Q011. The robot vacuum is available for just $140—a $110 discount—for Prime Subscribers. This is its lowest price ever on Amazon, and the deal is only available while the vacuum remains in stock. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

The Q011 is Roomba’s entry-level model, but it has all the essential features you’ll want in a robot vacuum. It’ll clean your floors using a three-stage system that adjusts its suction based on the type of flooring it’s on. Sensors in the robot vacuum will prevent it from falling down stairs or continuously running into walls or other objects. The Q011 is compatible with the iRobot mobile app, which will allow you to start, stop, and schedule cleanings from your smartphone. If you have a smart speaker that works with Amazon’s Alexa, you can even control the vacuum with your voice. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a robot vacuum to get a good deal, this is the time to buy.

Even more Prime Day iRobot deals worth your time