Get a Roomba for just $140 with this early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal

This discount knocks more than 40 percent off the robot vacuum's original price.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted on Oct 7, 2024 10:08 AM EDT

iRobot Roomba Q011 in a tiled configuration.
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days doesn’t kick off until tomorrow, but you don’t have to wait to get an astonishingly good deal on an iRobot Roomba Q011. The robot vacuum is available for just $140—a $110 discount—for Prime Subscribers. This is its lowest price ever on Amazon, and the deal is only available while the vacuum remains in stock. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.

iRobot Roomba Q011, $139.99 (Was $249.99)

iRobot Roomba Q011 on a plain white background.

Roomba

The Q011 is Roomba’s entry-level model, but it has all the essential features you’ll want in a robot vacuum. It’ll clean your floors using a three-stage system that adjusts its suction based on the type of flooring it’s on. Sensors in the robot vacuum will prevent it from falling down stairs or continuously running into walls or other objects. The Q011 is compatible with the iRobot mobile app, which will allow you to start, stop, and schedule cleanings from your smartphone. If you have a smart speaker that works with Amazon’s Alexa, you can even control the vacuum with your voice. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a robot vacuum to get a good deal, this is the time to buy.

Brandt Ranj Avatar

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

