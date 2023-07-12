Want clean floors with no effort? Save $300 and time with Roborock’s S7 Max Ultra Prime Day deal
A clean house is a happy house—especially if you don't have to lift a finger.
We hate cleaning the floors and are willing to bet you do, too. Roborock’s S7 Max Ultimate Robot Vacuum can take over that annoying task for you, and it’s currently $300 for Prime Day. It still costs a premium at $999.99, but our tests showed it’s worth it, even at full price. Of course, you don’t want to pay full price, so add to cart fast!
Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $999.99 (Was $1,299.99)
Roborock
We named the S7 Max Ultra one of the best robot vacuums available in 2023 after hands-on testing. This premium device uses LiDAR navigation, reactive artificial intelligence, and structured-light 3D-scanning to map your home. This process allows it to avoid common obstacles like shoes, toys, and stairs. The Robovac also provides suction powerful enough to pick up dirt on hard surfaces like wood or tile and the shaggiest of rugs. The S7 Max Ultra’s mopping function, meanwhile, incorporates sonic vibration technology, which allows it to scrub up to 3,000 times a minute.
Robovac’s battery estimate of around three hours was true in our experience—and surprising, given its power. The vac cleans itself and takes commands from Alexa or Google Assistant. Prime Day is about indulging in gear you’ve had on your wishlist for months and have been waiting to get. If you want the benefits of clean floors without the elbow grease, don’t miss out.
Prefer spending a little less and putting in a little more work? We’ve collected plenty of analog and automatic vacuums and mops deals here:
