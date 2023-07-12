We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We hate cleaning the floors and are willing to bet you do, too. Roborock’s S7 Max Ultimate Robot Vacuum can take over that annoying task for you, and it’s currently $300 for Prime Day. It still costs a premium at $999.99, but our tests showed it’s worth it, even at full price. Of course, you don’t want to pay full price, so add to cart fast!

We named the S7 Max Ultra one of the best robot vacuums available in 2023 after hands-on testing. This premium device uses LiDAR navigation, reactive artificial intelligence, and structured-light 3D-scanning to map your home. This process allows it to avoid common obstacles like shoes, toys, and stairs. The Robovac also provides suction powerful enough to pick up dirt on hard surfaces like wood or tile and the shaggiest of rugs. The S7 Max Ultra’s mopping function, meanwhile, incorporates sonic vibration technology, which allows it to scrub up to 3,000 times a minute.

Robovac’s battery estimate of around three hours was true in our experience—and surprising, given its power. The vac cleans itself and takes commands from Alexa or Google Assistant. Prime Day is about indulging in gear you’ve had on your wishlist for months and have been waiting to get. If you want the benefits of clean floors without the elbow grease, don’t miss out.

