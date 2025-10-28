Dreo space heaters are on sale at Amazon just in time for the cold weather to roll in

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This is a weird time of year here in Upstate New York and much of the country. I wake up and it’s freezing, but then I’m sweating through my hoodie by the time the afternoon rolls around. That’s where a space heater comes in handy. Right now, Amazon has Dreo space heaters, all of which are editor-approved, on sale before the real cold rolls in. They’re only going to get more expensive as temperatures drop, so I recommend grabbing one now. Your un-frostbitten feet will thank you. You could also probably pick up a humidifier while you’re at it. You don’t want to spend the winter with chapped lips and a dry cough.

Editor’s Picks

This tower-style heater is one of Dreo’s most popular models for a reason. It warms up quickly, oscillates 70 degrees to distribute heat evenly, and includes multiple safety protections plus a remote and timer for easy control.

This quiet (28 dB) humidifier runs up to 36 hours on one fill and doubles as a nightlight. It’s a great way to relieve dry indoor air as heating season ramps up, keeping your skin and sinuses happier.

Dreo Tower Fan for Bedroom, 25ft/s Velocity — Save 15% With strong airflow, four speeds, and quiet operation, this sleek fan works just as well for air circulation in winter as it does for cooling in summer. The included remote and oscillating design make it a year-round favorite.

Heaters

Humidifiers

Fans & Air Circulators

Ceiling Fans & Air Conditioners

Kitchen & Specialty Appliances