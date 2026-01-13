Amazon is blowing out LEVOIT air purifiers so you can filter out irritants

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If your sinuses are staging a revolt or your living room smells suspiciously like last night’s stir-fry, it’s probably time to call in a serious air purifier. LEVOIT’s lineup routinely tops our lists because models cover everything from compact bedroom workhorses to family-room heavy hitters, and these Amazon deals are a chance to upgrade your home air quality before the next wave of wildfire smoke, pet shedding, or pollen hits. And there are also humidifiers on sale. Fewer particulates can make a huge difference in your home’s comfort level, and saving money can do wonders for your mood. You’re spending more time indoors anyway, so buy now and breathe easier all winter.

LEVOIT Core 300-P Air Purifier for Room Up to 1,073 ft² — $85 (was $105) Levoit ON SALE NOW See It



The LEVOIT Core 300S-P Smart Air Purifier (up to 1,051 ft²) won’t dominate your room, but it will own your air quality, making it perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices that still want serious clean-air punch. It pairs 3-stage filtration with AirSight Plus real-time air quality sensing, plus Smart Wi-Fi controls through the VeSync app (schedules, timers, and remote tweaks) and voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant so you can adjust air on autopilot. It’s also impressively low-key: QuietKEAP can drop noise to 22 dB, making it the kind of purifier you forget is running—until you notice you’re breathing easier.

LEVOIT Core 600S for Room Up to 2933 Ft² — $259.99 w/ coupon (was $319.99) Levoit ON SALE NOW See It

The LEVOIT Core 600S-P Smart Air Purifier (up to 2,933 ft²) is the go-big-or-go-back-outside option in the Core series. Designed for truly large spaces, it combines a 3-in-1 filter with HEPA Sleep Mode, an onboard PM2.5 monitor, Smart WiFi, and Alexa compatibility so you can see and control your air quality in real time. It’s AHAM VERIFIDE, so you’re not just guessing that it’s working—and when wildfire season or city smog rolls in, this is the kind of coverage you want on your side.

LEVOIT EverestAir for Room Up to 2655 Ft² — $399.99 w/ coupon (was $499.99) Levoit ON SALE NOW See It

The LEVOIT EverestAir-P Air Purifier (up to 2,655 ft²) is the “I want it all” flagship, built for big rooms and bigger allergy problems. A 3-channel air quality monitor gives you at-a-glance feedback, while the washable pre-filter and HEPA Sleep Mode help tackle pet hair, dust, smoke, and everyday funk. With Alexa control and an AHAM VERIFIDE rating, it’s a smart, set-and-forget solution if you want cleaner air on autopilot in open-plan spaces.

LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifiers for Bedroom, 2.5L Tank for Large Room $28 (was $39) Levoit ON SALE NOW See It

Winter dryness can be brutal. It can make your eyes feel tired, your sinuses hurt, and your skin itchy and painful. A humidifier can help, and this popular Levoit model is on sale right now at 25 percent off its normal price. The 2.5-liter reservoir lasts up to 25 hours on a single fill. Rather than having a separate tank to carry to the sink, this is a top-fill model, so you simply remove the cover and pour in the water. This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to upgrade your quality of life, especially in the winter.

More of the best LEVOIT deals