The Shark 3-in-1 air purifier, heater, and fan we’re testing right now is cheaper than ever on Amazon

This three-in-one device pulls bad stuff out of the air before circulating heat around your home.

By Stan Horazek

Posted 8 Hours Ago

Shark 3-in-1 air purifier, heater, fan arranged in a line
Shark

It’s cold pretty much everywhere right now, which makes a deal on an air purifying heater sound extremely appealing. Right now, Amazon has Shark’s 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, Heater & Fan on-sale for $249. That’s down from its typical price of $449 and $50 off the $299 price tags you’ll currently find at many other big retailers. It’s not cheap, but it does provide several functions and it has an extremely powerful filter that can stand up to pets and rooommates who are still microwaving left overs they brought back from Christmas even though they’re way past their prime.

If that price tag is too steep for you in this post-holiday time period, but you still want clean air, scroll on for more air purifier deals.

Shark – 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, Heater & Fan $249 (was $449)

Shark 3-in-1 air purifier, heater, fan

Shark

This time of year, furnaces blow dust and other irritants around your home as they keep you warm. That’s especially true if you have a pet. As a result, we consider a solid air purifier essential home equipment if you want to stay comfortable. This formidable tower comes equipped with a burly HEPA filter that exceeds typical standards. It can freshen the air over a 1,000 square foot space and it automatically adjusts its power depending on the amount of particulate in the air.

In addition to its dust-trapping chops, this device also doubles as both a heater and a fan. So, if you have a part of your home that the heat never seems to reach or you really want a fan to sleep without making you chilly, this is a great solution.

More air purifier deals

 

