You need a portable jump starter in your car and Amazon has these GOOLOO models for clearance prices

My car battery died last weekend. Cold weather is notorious for playing havoc with car batteries and mine bit the dust at an inconvenient time. Luckily, I had a portable jump starter as part of my car emergency kit and I managed to get where I needed to go without becoming a popsicle. Right now, Amazon has GOOLOO portable jump starters at or even below their all-time low prices. Grab one before you need one.

GOOLOO GT4000S Jump Starter (4000A, 100W fast charging) (Yellow) — $99.99 (33% off)

This is one of the best gifts I can recommend.

Keep it in the trunk, forget it exists, then use it once every couple years to feel like a genius. The integrated cables won’t get lost in your car and you won’t have to depend on a kind stranger for a jump. The 100W charging matters, too—on road trips it can pull double duty as a legit power bank for phones, tablets, and other USB-C stuff.

GOOLOO A5 Jump Starter with Air Compressor (4000A, 160 PSI) — $99.99 (47% off)

Low tire pressure is dangerous, but the built-in compressor can help.

If you’re trying to cover the two most likely roadside problems with one device, this is the pick. Jump the car when the battery gives up, then top off a tire after you’ve been ignoring that warning light for a while. The inflator’s auto-off feature is underrated: you set the target pressure and let it stop itself.

GOOLOO GP2000 Jump Starter (2000A) — $49.99 (38% off)

The rugged case can endure a life spent in the trunk.

Sometimes you just want the affordable, no-drama option. Compact, cheaper than a tow, and capable of bailing out most everyday vehicles without taking up half your trunk, it’s well worth the price.

Big power jump starters (4000A–6000A)

If you drive something larger, live somewhere cold, or just want the most headroom, start here.

Mid-range jump starters (2000A–3000A)

If you drive a typical commuter car, this tier is often plenty—and it’s the easiest on the wallet.

Jump starter + air compressor combos

If you only want to throw one thing in your trunk and call it a day, pick from this section.

Tire inflators (for the “I’ll do it later” crowd)

If your car doesn’t have a full-size spare (most don’t), this is a smart add.

OBD2 scanners (turn the dashboard light into actual information)

If you’re tired of guessing why the check-engine light came on, a scanner can save time (and sometimes a trip) by giving you a starting point.

Compressed air dusters (because your keyboard is disgusting)

Not car gear, but still useful: rechargeable air dusters are basically a reusable can of compressed air. They’re handy for keyboards, PC fans, car vents, and all the places dust likes to hide.

 
