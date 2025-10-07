Amazon has Celestron telescopes for clearance prices during its Prime Day sales

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Imagine that you could replace doom scrolling with staring out into the cosmos. That’s the opportunity you get with a telescope. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has Celestron telescopes for their cheapest prices of the year. Winter is actually the best time to go out and see the night sky, so grab one now and give it as a gift or save it for yourself.
Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ App-Enabled Telescope $159.99 (36% off)
This refractor telescope docks with your smartphone to help you navigate the night sky. The StarSense app guides you directly to planets, clusters, and nebulae — ideal for beginners or families who want a user-friendly stargazing experience without guesswork.
Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope $552.49 (21% off)
This compact Newtonian reflector combines SkyAlign technology and computerized hand control, making it easy for beginners to automatically locate celestial objects. Its 130mm aperture pulls in lots of light, so you can see sharp details of the Moon, planets, and even some deep-sky objects without needing a massive setup.
Celestron SkyMaster 15×70 Astronomy Binoculars $75.69 (42% off)
These bestselling binoculars offer a wide field of view with 70mm objective lenses, making them excellent for casual stargazing or scanning landscapes. At 15x magnification, they bridge the gap between binocular portability and telescope power — and they include a tripod adapter for steady viewing.
Telescopes
- Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope $178.99 (22% off)
- Celestron Travel Scope 70 Portable Refractor Telescope $69.29 (42% off)
- Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 5-inch Telescope $492.19 (24% off)
- Celestron StarSense Explorer 130AZ Telescope $322.19 (33% off)
- Celestron StarSense Explorer 114AZ Telescope $273.09 (28% off)
- Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope $322.99 (15% off)
- Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ-MD Reflector Telescope $245.19 (37% off)
- Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope $277.19 (23% off)
- Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope $116.99 (41% off)
- Celestron NexStar 127SLT Computerized Telescope $526.99 (30% off)
- Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ Refractor Telescope $263.49 (27% off)
- Celestron 114LCM Computerized Newtonian Telescope $322.99 (33% off)
- Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Reflector Telescope $242.79 (26% off)
Binoculars
- Celestron Outland X 8×42 Binoculars $62.99 (43% off)
- Celestron Outland X 10×42 Binoculars $82.79 (31% off)
- Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8×42 Binoculars $319.19 (20% off)
- Celestron Nature DX 12×56 Binoculars $199.79 (31% off)
- Celestron Cometron 7×50 Astronomy Binoculars $29.19 (39% off)
- Celestron Nature 10×25 Monocular $33.19 (38% off)
Spotting Scopes
- Celestron Ultima 20-60x80mm Spotting Scope $186.19 (31% off)
- Celestron Regal M2 100ED Spotting Scope $798.19 (24% off)
- Celestron Ultima 100 Spotting Scope $339.19 (28% off)
- Celestron Ultima 80 Spotting Scope $220.19 (21% off)
- Celestron Regal M2 80ED Spotting Scope $594.19 (32% off)
Smartphone Adapters
- Celestron NexYZ Universal Smartphone Adapter $47.49 (29% off)
- Celestron NexYZ DX Universal Smartphone Adapter $55.29 (23% off)
