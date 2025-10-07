🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

Amazon has Celestron telescopes for clearance prices during its Prime Day sales

Whether you're an aspiring star gazer or an experienced observer, save on a new telescope during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Imagine that you could replace doom scrolling with staring out into the cosmos. That’s the opportunity you get with a telescope. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has Celestron telescopes for their cheapest prices of the year. Winter is actually the best time to go out and see the night sky, so grab one now and give it as a gift or save it for yourself.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ App-Enabled Telescope $159.99 (36% off)

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescrope
Smartphone integration takes the guess work out of seeing the stars.

Celestron
See It


This refractor telescope docks with your smartphone to help you navigate the night sky. The StarSense app guides you directly to planets, clusters, and nebulae — ideal for beginners or families who want a user-friendly stargazing experience without guesswork.

Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope $552.49 (21% off)
This compact Newtonian reflector combines SkyAlign technology and computerized hand control, making it easy for beginners to automatically locate celestial objects. Its 130mm aperture pulls in lots of light, so you can see sharp details of the Moon, planets, and even some deep-sky objects without needing a massive setup.

Celestron SkyMaster 15×70 Astronomy Binoculars $75.69 (42% off)
These bestselling binoculars offer a wide field of view with 70mm objective lenses, making them excellent for casual stargazing or scanning landscapes. At 15x magnification, they bridge the gap between binocular portability and telescope power — and they include a tripod adapter for steady viewing.

