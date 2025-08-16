Keep drinks cold at a cool price with the EUHOMY Countertop Ice Maker, only $72 at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Summer’s still going strong, and so is the need for cold drinks. After a historically hot season—complete with record-warm nights across much of the U.S.—we’ve collectively realized something: ice is not a luxury; it’s survival. So if you’re at home struggling with plastic trays or a wimpy built-in freezer icemaker that can’t keep up, Amazon has a limited-time deal on a countertop machine that can turn “oh no, we’re out of ice” into “ice, ice, baby” in minutes.

EUHOMY Countertop Ice Maker Machine with Handle — $71.24 (was $89.99) EUHOMY See It



This portable, 13-pound unit churns out nine bullet-shaped cubes in just six minutes and can make up to 26 pounds in a day. That’s enough to keep your drinks cold from breakfast cold brew to your nightcap. It’s got a carrying handle for travel and a see-through lid so you can monitor your stash without letting the cool out. Just add water, press “ON,” and bask in your newfound ice independence. It comes in a rainbow selection of hues, but the black version’s on sale, and it matches basically everything in life.

More kitchen upgrade deals