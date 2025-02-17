If your eyes and sinuses feel dry right now, you need this $29 Levoit humidifier in your home

Winter dryness can be brutal, but this top-fill humidifier can help your home feel more comfortable throughout the year.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 5 Hours Ago

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Winter dryness can be brutal. It can make your eyes feel tired, your sinuses hurt, and your skin itchy and painful. A humidifier can help, and this popular Levoit model is just $29 right now on Amazon. That’s 25 percent off of its normal $39 price. This is an updated version of the Levoit model in our list of the best humidifiers.

LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifiers for Bedroom, 2.5L Tank for Large Room $29 (was $39)

A levoit top-fill humidifier on a night stand with steam coming out

Levoit

I hate filling up my humidifier, but this model makes it easy. The 2.5-liter reservoir lasts up to 25 hours on a single fill. Rather than having a separate tank to carry to the sink, this is a top-fill model, so you simply remove the cover and pour in the water. Once it’s full, this humidifier will spread humidity throughout a large room while maintaining super-quiet operation. It’s easy to clean, and a simple knob on the front adjusts the amount of moisture it disperses with a simple turn.

This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to upgrade your quality of life, especially in the winter.

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

