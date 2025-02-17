If your eyes and sinuses feel dry right now, you need this $29 Levoit humidifier in your home

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Winter dryness can be brutal. It can make your eyes feel tired, your sinuses hurt, and your skin itchy and painful. A humidifier can help, and this popular Levoit model is just $29 right now on Amazon. That’s 25 percent off of its normal $39 price. This is an updated version of the Levoit model in our list of the best humidifiers.

I hate filling up my humidifier, but this model makes it easy. The 2.5-liter reservoir lasts up to 25 hours on a single fill. Rather than having a separate tank to carry to the sink, this is a top-fill model, so you simply remove the cover and pour in the water. Once it’s full, this humidifier will spread humidity throughout a large room while maintaining super-quiet operation. It’s easy to clean, and a simple knob on the front adjusts the amount of moisture it disperses with a simple turn.

This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to upgrade your quality of life, especially in the winter.

