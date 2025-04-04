If you have allergies, you need this $70 Clorox HEPA air purifier, on sale for just $30

I’m sniffling at my desk right now. This time of year is brutal on my seasonal allergies. It’s like every tree in my neighborhood is sending out little bursts of pepper spray directly toward my sinuses and eyeballs. Air purifiers can help pull those pesky allergens out of your home, and this Clorox model is just $30 right now at Walmart. It’s selling for its $70 retail price at Amazon and most other retailers, so this is a great deal if you’re looking for a little extra help trying to stop sneezing. Of course, you could always upgrade to a more powerful model from our list of the best air purifiers for allergies or asthma, but this Clorox model is a great buy for a very cheap price.

Clorox Smart Tabletop Air Purifier, True HEPA Filter $30 — (was $70) Clorox See It

This plucky little air purifier has a surprising list of features for just $30. It has a true HEPA air filter inside, which filters out 99.97% of the gnarly particulates in your air. It can clean the air in a room up to 200 square feet, so it’s not meant to scrub your whole house, but it’s perfect for a bedroom, office, or even a kid’s room. The top-down design has a 360-degree filter, which pulls in air from every direction and then puts it through a two-stage filter system for maximum efficacy.

In an 80-square-foot room, this quiet purifier can fully clean the air up to five times an hour. In a 200-square-foot room, it can cycle all the air twice an hour. Let’s see those pollen-spewing plants try to keep up with that. The filter is easy to change, and each one costs about $13 if you buy a pack of two.

