Walmart has Dreo fans and air purifiers at clearance prices during this pre-summer sale

Grab a tower fan, pedestal fan, humidifier, or air purifier to make your home more comfortable before the hot weather hits.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 18, 2025 2:58 PM EDT

I can’t sleep without a fan. I’ve tried a ton of white noise and sleep machines, but none of them provide the calming hum of an actual electric fan. You may know Dreo best for its space heaters, but we’re getting into warm weather season. The company also makes a wide selection of fans, air purifiers, and humidifiers for your home. All of them are on sale for clearance prices right now at Walmart during this pre-summer sale. Get the air in your home feeling just right and lock in until fall.

Dreo Tower Fans for Home, 32" Standing Floor Fan — $50 (was $136)

A Dreo fan with its remote and blue air coming out of it on sale at Walmart

Dreo

Dreo Pedestal Fan for Home, 2-in-1 Oscillating Fans for Table or Floor — $69 (was $299)

Dreo pedestal fans with blue lines coming out of them on sale at Walmart

Dreo

More Dreo fan deals

Dreo humidifier deals

Dreo air purifier deal

 

