Amazon has Cricut machines, accessories, and supplies for their lowest prices of the year for a limited time

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re shopping for a crafty person or gearing up for your own last-minute project binge, Amazon has solid discounts on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses, and the supplies that ship in time for the holidays. I organized the best deals below so you can quickly grab a core machine, then stock up on the essential accessories and consumable stuff like mats, blades, and materials.
What is a Cricut machine anyway?
A Cricut machine is basically a small, computer-controlled cutting tool for craft projects. You feed it a design from the Cricut app, load up materials like vinyl, iron-on (HTV), cardstock, or sticker paper, and it cuts clean shapes and lettering that would be a pain to do by hand.
Editor’s Picks
Cricut Explore 4 Engagement Bundle $199 (33% off)See It
If your goal is stickers, labels, cards, and iron-on projects, this is the kind of setup that gets you to finished results fast without requiring a full craft-room commitment. It also makes a strong gift because the learning curve is more about picking a project than mastering complicated hardware.
Cricut Maker 4 Engagement Plus Bundle $499 (14% off)
If you’ve got ambitions beyond basic vinyl and cardstock, paying for the more capable tier can save frustration down the line. The addition of the heat press allows for T-shirt making, tote bag adornment, and more.
Cricut Mug Press + 4 Blank Mugs $99 (34% off)See It
Custom mugs are one of those projects that feel wildly personal for the recipient, but they’re straightforward to produce once you’ve got the workflow down. If you want “handmade” results without committing to a giant press setup, this is a tidy way to get started.
Machines
Full-size cutting machines
- Cricut Explore 4 Smart Cutting Machine (Seashell) + Digital Content Bundle $199 (20% off)
- Cricut Maker 4 Smart Cutting Machine (Seashell) + Digital Content Bundle $349 (13% off)
Bundles for bigger projects
- Cricut Maker 4 Engagement Plus Bundle $499 (14% off)
- Cricut Explore 4 Engagement Bundle $199 (33% off)
Compact cutters (easy gifts)
- Cricut Joy Xtra Smart Cutting Machine $149 (17% off)
- Cricut Joy Xtra + Vinyl Starter Kit $199 (26% off)
- Cricut Joy Machine + Digital Content Bundle $99 (23% off)
Heat presses
EasyPress and mini presses
- Cricut EasyPress Mini LT (Various Colors) $29 (26% off)
- Cricut EasyPress Mini Heat Press $39 (22% off)
- Cricut EasyPress 3 (9″ x 9″) $89 (25% off)
- Cricut EasyPress 3 + Heat Press Mat Bundle $89 (10% off)
Mug press bundles
- Cricut Mug Press + 4 Blank Mugs $99 (34% off)
- Cricut Mug Press + 12 Blank Mugs $109 (31% off)
Materials
- Cricut Value Iron-On (12″ x 5 ft rolls) $6.99 (30% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On (Joy Xtra) $7.50–$10.14 (up to 32% off)
- Cricut Smart Iron-On (Joy) $7.14 (35% off)
- Cricut Smart Permanent Vinyl (Joy Xtra) $6.99 (30% off)
Accessories
Mats
- Cricut StandardGrip Machine Mats (12″ x 12″, 3-pack) $8.80 (32% off)
- Cricut LightGrip Cutting Mats (12″ x 12″, 3-pack) $13.84 (32% off)
- Cricut FabricGrip Cutting Mat (2-pack) $5 (71% off)
Tools and blades
- Cricut Brayer & Mat Remover Tool Set $11.99 (50% off)
- Cricut Basic Tool Set (Gray) $13.50 (18% off)
- Cricut Rotary Blade Replacement Kit $9.49 (50% off)
- Cricut Bonded-Fabric Replacement Blade $7.49 (50% off)
- Cricut TrueControl Knife Replacement Blades (5-pack) $4.99 (50% off)
Pens & markers
- Cricut Extra Fine Point Pens Ultimate Set (30 ct) $28.59 (35% off)
- Cricut Glitter Gel Basics Pen Set (5 ct) $6.99 (50% off)
- Cricut Glitter Gel Pen Set Brights $10.99 (21% off)=
2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide