Amazon has Cricut machines, accessories, and supplies for their lowest prices of the year for a limited time

If you’re shopping for a crafty person or gearing up for your own last-minute project binge, Amazon has solid discounts on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses, and the supplies that ship in time for the holidays. I organized the best deals below so you can quickly grab a core machine, then stock up on the essential accessories and consumable stuff like mats, blades, and materials.

What is a Cricut machine anyway?

A Cricut machine is basically a small, computer-controlled cutting tool for craft projects. You feed it a design from the Cricut app, load up materials like vinyl, iron-on (HTV), cardstock, or sticker paper, and it cuts clean shapes and lettering that would be a pain to do by hand.

Cricut Explore 4 Engagement Bundle $199 (33% off)

Cricut machine engagement bundle
Get started right away with this kit.

Cricut
See It

If your goal is stickers, labels, cards, and iron-on projects, this is the kind of setup that gets you to finished results fast without requiring a full craft-room commitment. It also makes a strong gift because the learning curve is more about picking a project than mastering complicated hardware.

Cricut Maker 4 Engagement Plus Bundle $499 (14% off)

Cricut bundle with heat press
The heat press allows for making T-shirts and other cool products.

Cricu
See It

If you’ve got ambitions beyond basic vinyl and cardstock, paying for the more capable tier can save frustration down the line. The addition of the heat press allows for T-shirt making, tote bag adornment, and more.

Cricut Mug Press + 4 Blank Mugs $99 (34% off)

Cricut mug press
Make your own mugs and ditch the promotional one you’ve been using since 2003.

Cricut
See It

Custom mugs are one of those projects that feel wildly personal for the recipient, but they’re straightforward to produce once you’ve got the workflow down. If you want “handmade” results without committing to a giant press setup, this is a tidy way to get started.

Machines

Full-size cutting machines

Bundles for bigger projects

Compact cutters (easy gifts)

Heat presses

EasyPress and mini presses

Mug press bundles

Materials

Accessories

Mats

Tools and blades

Pens & markers

 
