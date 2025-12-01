🛍️ The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Amazon slashed Birdfy smart bird feeder cameras to their lowest prices ever for Cyber Monday

These smart bird feeders use connected cameras to capture up-close images and videos of visiting birds. They're half-off at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Netvue by Birdfy bird feeder cameras
Birdfy

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Birds are difficult to photograph. They move quickly, arrive sporadically, and have an uncanny knack for avoiding the camera. Birdfy’s smart bird feeders make it easy to capture photos and videos of your feathered friends with a connected camera. Right now, you can score a smart bird feeder for the cheapest prices we have seen during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. They make fantastic gifts.

Editor’s picks

NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera (Blue) $119.99 (was $249.99)

Netvue by Birdfy smart bird feeder with bird
This is the cheapest price I have ever seen on this feeder.

Birdfy
See It

This is the classic Birdfy experience: a smart bird feeder with a built-in camera that lets you see every visitor up close without scaring them. Mount it on a window or pole, connect it to the app, and you’ll get a steady stream of videos and snapshots you can save or share.

NETVUE by Birdfy Pro Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Solar Panel (Blue) $129.99 (was $199.99)

Netvue by Birdfy pro smart bird feeder with camera solar panel and bird
The integrated solar panel makes charging infrequent.

Birdfy
See It

If you’d rather not climb a ladder every few weeks to recharge a battery, the Pro model with an included solar panel is the one to beat. You still get the camera-equipped feeder and app connectivity, but the solar panel helps keep the system topped up so you can treat it like a tiny autonomous research station in your yard. It’s a great pick if you’re planning to run the camera through every season.

NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera Lite $49.99 (was $69.99)

Netvue by Birdfy smart bird feeder camera
Bring your own bird feeder.

Birdfy
See It

The Lite version keeps the core idea—a smart feeder with a camera and app support—but trims things down to make it much more budget-friendly. It’s a solid starter option for apartment balconies, small yards, or anyone who just wants to see who’s been raiding the seed without going all-in on a premium setup.

Smart bird feeders with cameras

Birdfy accessories on sale

 
Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals header

The best Cyber Monday deals for 2025

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.