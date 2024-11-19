Grab Blueair’s Mini Air Purifier for its lowest price ever with this early Black Friday deal

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

BLUEAIR

Black Friday is more than a week away, but thousands of deals are already available right now. One of the best early deals we’ve seen is this $20 discount on BLUEAIR’s Mini Air Purifier. This home office or bedroom essential has returned to its lowest price ever for the first time in months. An air purifier can help remove nasty particles like smoke or pollen from the air to help you and the people you live with breathe a little easier.

A big part of the BLURAIR Mini’s appeal is its small size. At just 11.4-inches tall and 6.8-inches wide, the Mini can sit comfortably on a desk, bedside table, or even kitchen counter without being obtrusive. BLUEAIR says the Mini can filter out at least 99.97% of pollen, pet dander, dust, bacterial, smoke, dust mites, mold allergens, cooking odors, and more. The Mini comes with a filter, which only has to be replaced a couple of times a year to guarantee efficacy. BLUEAIR designed this air purifier to work best in rooms up to 223 square feet in size, which means it’s perfect for most modestly-sized rooms. The company also offers larger models (some of which are also on sale) if you need to cover more space. We chose the upgraded version of this model as the quietist model in our best air purifiers buying guide.

Check out even more great early Black Friday air purifier deals