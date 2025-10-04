These Ecovacs robot vacuums are already up to 53% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Cleaning your home is the worst. That’s why you’re better off letting a robot do it for you. Right now, Ecovacs robot vacuums and mops are on sale during Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale. The event doesn’t kick off until October 7th, but these prices are super low right now. While we think it’s worth splurging for a higher-end model (especially if your home has a lot of square footage), even the lower-end models do a great job of keeping things neat and tidy with almost no maintenance.

Editor’s Picks

One of the newest models in Ecovacs’ lineup, this AI-enhanced vacuum and mop combo delivers intense suction, automatic mop washing, and self-emptying for maximum laziness. The adaptive mopping system ensures corners get attention, while its smart obstacle detection makes it a good fit for homes with pets and clutter. Avoid disasters with errant charging cables.

This flagship model delivers serious cleaning power and a hands-free docking station that washes and dries its mop automatically. It’s ideal for large homes or anyone tired of emptying and scrubbing their robot vacuum every few days. The AI navigation system means it maps your space accurately and avoids obstacles.

ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot — $399 (was $699)

Washing windows is the worst. This robot does it for you. It sprays, scrubs, and wipes while charging in its multi-functional station. With triple-nozzle cleaning, it’s perfect for apartment windows or large glass doors that are hard to reach safely.

Robot Vacuums and Mops

Window Cleaners