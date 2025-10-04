These Ecovacs robot vacuums are already up to 53% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Let the robots do the work of cleaning your home. Ecovacs robot vacuums and mops are on sale along with automatic window cleaners for Prime Day.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cleaning your home is the worst. That’s why you’re better off letting a robot do it for you. Right now, Ecovacs robot vacuums and mops are on sale during Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale. The event doesn’t kick off until October 7th, but these prices are super low right now. While we think it’s worth splurging for a higher-end model (especially if your home has a lot of square footage), even the lower-end models do a great job of keeping things neat and tidy with almost no maintenance.

Editor’s Picks

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop — $394 (was $1,099)

Ecovacs Deebot T30S robot vacuum and mop
This combination vacuum and mop can clean any surface.

Ecovacs
See It

One of the newest models in Ecovacs’ lineup, this AI-enhanced vacuum and mop combo delivers intense suction, automatic mop washing, and self-emptying for maximum laziness. The adaptive mopping system ensures corners get attention, while its smart obstacle detection makes it a good fit for homes with pets and clutter. Avoid disasters with errant charging cables.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X9 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop — $899 (was $1,299)

Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro robot vacuum and mop
The self-emptying base offers a mostly hands-off approach.

Ecovacs
See It

This flagship model delivers serious cleaning power and a hands-free docking station that washes and dries its mop automatically. It’s ideal for large homes or anyone tired of emptying and scrubbing their robot vacuum every few days. The AI navigation system means it maps your space accurately and avoids obstacles.

ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot — $399 (was $699)

Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro window cleaning robot
Cleaning windows is the worst. This robot does it for you.

Ecovacs
See It

Washing windows is the worst. This robot does it for you. It sprays, scrubs, and wipes while charging in its multi-functional station. With triple-nozzle cleaning, it’s perfect for apartment windows or large glass doors that are hard to reach safely.

Robot Vacuums and Mops

Window Cleaners

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.