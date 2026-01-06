Amazon dropped Lasko space heater prices by up to 35% during this limited winter sale

Cold weather season is in full effect. A well-placed space heater can make your home more comfortable while cutting your utility bill.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Lasko space heaters on sale at Amazon
Imagine how warm you'd be with all of these running. Lasko

If one room in your home always feels like the cold room at Coscto, a space heater is a quick way to get comfortable without cranking the thermostat for the whole place. Lasko’s ceramic space heaters are some of the most popular, no-nonsense options for bedrooms, home offices, and anywhere you want targeted warmth. I have one in my garage right now.

Below are the best prices from the batch you sent, with a mix of tower heaters for broader coverage and smaller models for desks, bathrooms, and tight spaces.

Editor’s picks

Lasko 1500W Ceramic Tower Space Heater with Remote (751320) $55

Lasko 1500W ceramic tower space heater
Grab a space heater now before you need it.

Lasko
See It

The remote makes it easy to tweak this heater’s settings from the afar, and the tall, slim design helps spread warmth better than a tiny desktop heater that only toasts your shins. It’s $55.00 right now (31% off).

Lasko CT14650 Small Portable Ceramic Space Heater $40

Lasko small portable ceramic space heater
Despite its small size, this heater can warm up a typical space.

Lasko
See It

This model belongs under your desk in a cold office. It’s compact enough to tuck into a home office corner, but still has the ceramic punch to take the edge off a chilly room fast. It’s $39.98 (33% off).

Lasko Portable Ceramic Bathroom Heater (CD08200) $38

Lasko Portable Ceramic Bathroom heater
Never get out of the shower cold again.

Lasko
See It

Sometimes you want some extra warmth when you get out of the shower, but not every model can stand up to the damp conditions. This compact bathroom-focused model is an easy add for quick warm-ups while you get ready. It’s $37.99 (31% off).

Tower heaters for bigger coverage

Compact heaters for desks, small rooms, and targeted warmth

Bathroom-friendly option

