If one room in your home always feels like the cold room at Coscto, a space heater is a quick way to get comfortable without cranking the thermostat for the whole place. Lasko’s ceramic space heaters are some of the most popular, no-nonsense options for bedrooms, home offices, and anywhere you want targeted warmth. I have one in my garage right now.
Below are the best prices from the batch you sent, with a mix of tower heaters for broader coverage and smaller models for desks, bathrooms, and tight spaces.
Editor’s picks
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Tower Space Heater with Remote (751320) $55See It
The remote makes it easy to tweak this heater’s settings from the afar, and the tall, slim design helps spread warmth better than a tiny desktop heater that only toasts your shins. It’s $55.00 right now (31% off).
Lasko CT14650 Small Portable Ceramic Space Heater $40See It
This model belongs under your desk in a cold office. It’s compact enough to tuck into a home office corner, but still has the ceramic punch to take the edge off a chilly room fast. It’s $39.98 (33% off).
Lasko Portable Ceramic Bathroom Heater (CD08200) $38See It
Sometimes you want some extra warmth when you get out of the shower, but not every model can stand up to the damp conditions. This compact bathroom-focused model is an easy add for quick warm-ups while you get ready. It’s $37.99 (31% off).
Tower heaters for bigger coverage
- Lasko Ellipse Ceramic Tower Heater (CT18950) $75.98 (11% off)
- Lasko 1500W Ceramic Tower Space Heater with Remote (751320) $55.00 (31% off)
- Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater 23-Inch (755320) $56.99 (19% off)
- Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater 29-Inch (5586) $69.99 (18% off)
- Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater 22.75-Inch (5165) $64.52 (10% off)
Compact heaters for desks, small rooms, and targeted warmth
- Lasko CT14650 Small Portable Ceramic Space Heater $39.98 (33% off)
- Lasko CD09250 Ceramic Tabletop / Under-Desk Heater $29.98 (29% off)
- Lasko Portable Indoor Ceramic Space Heater (754201) $42.49 (15% off)
Bathroom-friendly option
- Lasko Portable Ceramic Bathroom Heater (CD08200) $37.99 (31% off)
