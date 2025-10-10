Let’s clear the air … you’re breathing in unwanted crap daily and a discounted air purifier could help

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I like breathing comfortably. You probably do, too. Unfortunately, dust, pet hair, pollen, and a ton of other airborne nonsense wants to get in the way of our good times. A solid air purifier can help, but they can get expensive. Right now, BLUEAIR air purifiers are deeply discounted. On top of that, winter dryness can be brutal. It can make your eyes feel tired, your sinuses hurt, and your skin itchy and painful. But a top-fill humidifier can help your home feel more comfortable. And we’ve got LEVOIT suggestions below. Buy one now and breathe easier all winter.

Blueair just released its flagship Blue Signature earlier this year, and this new favorite is already getting a rare 33% discount—it’s just $299.99 for Prime Day. We’re fans of this fan. We’ve been running it in our house for a few weeks now, and the sleek aesthetic fits in beautifully. The display is clean and easy to read, and the real-time sensor is legit—it kicks into high gear as soon as we start cooking or even blow-drying hair in the next room. It’s intuitive, responsive, and refreshingly unobtrusive. You can even use the top as a side table and monitor the functions via Wi-Fi. For a just-launched model with premium filtration and automation, this is the kind of Prime Day price you don’t skip.

I hate filling up my humidifier, but this model makes it easy. The 2.5-liter reservoir lasts up to 25 hours on a single fill. Rather than having a separate tank to carry to the sink, this is a top-fill model, so you simply remove the cover and pour in the water. Once it’s full, this humidifier will spread humidity throughout a large room while maintaining super-quiet operation. It’s easy to clean, and a simple knob on the front adjusts the amount of moisture it disperses with a simple turn. This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to upgrade your quality of life, especially in the winter.

