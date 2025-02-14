You can get a $329 Dyson air purifying fan for just $179 while they last

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

According to meteorologists (and the groundhog, of course), we still have some winter left to go. That means spending more time inside breathing stale air. That’s where the Dyson TP4A Pure Cool air purifier and tower fan comes in. It’s just $179 right now for a factory refurbished model sold direct from Dyson by way of Walmart. That’s a little more than half of the normal price and you still get a one-year warranty. Even on Amazon, the refurbished model is $219 on sale.

Advanced HEPA+ filters inside this modern-looking monolith pull all kinds of harmful particulates from the air, including dust and other annoying allergens. Dyson’s unique fan oscillates up to 350 degrees and silently pushes wind throughout your entire space. I have been using a version of this device with built-in humidification for several years now, and it has been great. The breeze is very pleasant, and the filter is easy to change. Go grab one of the refurbished models before they sell out.

