Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale include steep discounts on TP-Link routers and mesh WiFi systems

When was the last time you actually thought about your wireless router? It sits in the corner, blinking away while dishing out the precious internet you use to stream, scroll, text, and pretty much everything else. As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon just dropped prices on a ton of TP-Link routers and mesh WiFi systems to suit just about every need, space, and budget.

The official Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days fall sale officially runs October 7th and 8th, but we’ll be covering all the early deals during the run up to the event. As with all Prime Day deals, don’t hesitate if you see one that you want. They tend to sell out quickly and you don’t want to miss a chance to save cash.

If you’ve been dealing with dead zones in your house or constantly switching between networks as you move around, mesh systems like the Deco X55 actually solve those problems. This two-pack creates a single network that covers about 5,500 square feet, with each unit automatically handing your devices off to the strongest signal. The WiFi 6 standard means you’re getting current-generation speeds—up to 3 Gbps total bandwidth—which matters if you’re streaming 4K video or have a house full of connected devices. Each unit also has three ethernet ports, which is useful for connecting things like gaming consoles or smart TVs that benefit from wired connections.

The $60 discount brings this down to $170, which is genuinely competitive for a three-pack mesh system. For context, single high-end routers often cost more than this entire kit, and most mesh systems from other brands run $200-400 for similar coverage. The Deco line has been around long enough to work out most of the bugs, and TP-Link’s app setup is straightforward compared to some competitors. If you’re currently using an older router or a basic ISP-provided gateway, the performance difference will be immediately noticeable—especially if you have a larger home or thick walls that interfere with WiFi signals.

The AXE75 takes advantage of WiFi 6E, which adds access to the less-congested 6GHz band alongside the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. This matters if you live in an apartment building or dense neighborhood where everyone’s WiFi networks interfere with each other. The extra band also helps with bandwidth-heavy tasks like VR gaming or large file transfers between devices on your network. You’re looking at combined speeds up to 5.4 Gbps, and it includes four gigabit ethernet ports plus a 2.5 Gbps WAN port that can actually utilize faster internet plans if you have them.

At $127, this router offers features that were premium-tier just a couple years ago. The 6E standard is relatively new, so you’re getting current-generation tech that should stay relevant longer than basic WiFi 6 routers. It’s overkill if you live in a small space or don’t have many devices, but for larger homes or tech-heavy households, the performance difference over older routers is significant.

