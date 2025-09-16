Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale include steep discounts on TP-Link routers and mesh WiFi systems

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
When was the last time you actually thought about your wireless router? It sits in the corner, blinking away while dishing out the precious internet you use to stream, scroll, text, and pretty much everything else. As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon just dropped prices on a ton of TP-Link routers and mesh WiFi systems to suit just about every need, space, and budget.
The official Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days fall sale officially runs October 7th and 8th, but we’ll be covering all the early deals during the run up to the event. As with all Prime Day deals, don’t hesitate if you see one that you want. They tend to sell out quickly and you don’t want to miss a chance to save cash.
TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System (2-Pack) $169.99 (was $219)See It
If you’ve been dealing with dead zones in your house or constantly switching between networks as you move around, mesh systems like the Deco X55 actually solve those problems. This two-pack creates a single network that covers about 5,500 square feet, with each unit automatically handing your devices off to the strongest signal. The WiFi 6 standard means you’re getting current-generation speeds—up to 3 Gbps total bandwidth—which matters if you’re streaming 4K video or have a house full of connected devices. Each unit also has three ethernet ports, which is useful for connecting things like gaming consoles or smart TVs that benefit from wired connections.
The $60 discount brings this down to $170, which is genuinely competitive for a three-pack mesh system. For context, single high-end routers often cost more than this entire kit, and most mesh systems from other brands run $200-400 for similar coverage. The Deco line has been around long enough to work out most of the bugs, and TP-Link’s app setup is straightforward compared to some competitors. If you’re currently using an older router or a basic ISP-provided gateway, the performance difference will be immediately noticeable—especially if you have a larger home or thick walls that interfere with WiFi signals.
TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) $126.99 (was $199.99)See It
The AXE75 takes advantage of WiFi 6E, which adds access to the less-congested 6GHz band alongside the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. This matters if you live in an apartment building or dense neighborhood where everyone’s WiFi networks interfere with each other. The extra band also helps with bandwidth-heavy tasks like VR gaming or large file transfers between devices on your network. You’re looking at combined speeds up to 5.4 Gbps, and it includes four gigabit ethernet ports plus a 2.5 Gbps WAN port that can actually utilize faster internet plans if you have them.
At $127, this router offers features that were premium-tier just a couple years ago. The 6E standard is relatively new, so you’re getting current-generation tech that should stay relevant longer than basic WiFi 6 routers. It’s overkill if you live in a small space or don’t have many devices, but for larger homes or tech-heavy households, the performance difference over older routers is significant.
Mesh WiFi Systems
- TP-Link Deco BE23 Dual-Band BE3600 WiFi 7 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (1-Pack) $79.99 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro AXE4900 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh Router (1-Pack) $96.99 (was $129.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE25 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (1-Pack) $99.99 (was $129.99)
- TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System (1-Pack) $169.99 (was $219.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE23 Dual-Band BE3600 WiFi 7 Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-Pack) $149.99 (was $179.99)
- TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro AXE4900 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System (2-Pack) $166.99 (was $199.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE25 Dual-Band BE5000 WiFi 7 Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-Pack) $149.99 (was $229.99)
- TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System (2-Pack) $169.99 (was $219.99)
- TP-Link Deco XE70 Pro AXE4900 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System (3-Pack) $224.98 (was $269.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE85 Tri-Band WiFi 7 BE22000 Whole Home Mesh System (1-Pack) $449.99 (was $499.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE95 Quad-Band WiFi 7 BE33000 Whole Home Mesh System (1-Pack) $499.99 (was $569.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE85 Tri-Band WiFi 7 BE22000 Whole Home Mesh System (2-Pack) $689.00 (was $799.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE95 BE33000 Quad-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System (2-Pack) $799.99 (was $899.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE85 Tri-Band WiFi 7 BE22000 Whole Home Mesh System (3-Pack) $939.99 (was $1,299.99)
- TP-Link Deco BE95 BE33000 Quad-Band WiFi 7 Mesh System (3-Pack) $1,099.99 (was $1,499.99)
WiFi Routers
- TP-Link Ultra-Portable Wi-Fi 6 AX1500 Travel Router TL-WR1502X $39.99 (was $69.99)
- TP-Link Dual-Band AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router Archer AX55 $69.99 (was $89.99)
- TP-Link Dual-Band BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Router Archer BE230 $89.99 (was $119.99)
- TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX73) $99.99 (was $129.99)
- TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) $126.99 (was $199.99)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE9700 WiFi 7 Router Archer BE600 $219.99 (was $249.99)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE9700 WiFi 7 Router Archer BE550 Pro $226.99 (was $299.99)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE11000 Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router Archer GE650 $239.99 (was $349.99)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE15000 WiFi 7 Router Archer BE700 $279.99 (was $349.99)
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router Archer GE800 $369.99 (was $599.99)
- TP-Link Archer BE24000 Quad-Band WiFi 7 Router (Archer BE900) $549.99 (was $699.99)
Range Extenders & Signal Boosters
- TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender $19.99 (was $29.99)
- TP-Link AC1900 WiFi Range Extender RE550 $44.99 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link RE615X AX1800 WiFi 6 Range Extender $59.99 (was $69.99)
- TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender (RE650) $69.99 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Range Extender (RE700X) $89.99 (was $119.99)
- TP-Link RE815X AX5400 WiFi 6 Range Extender $106.99 (was $179.99)
- TP-Link RE765X AX3000 WiFi 6 Range Extender w/Smart Plug $119.99 (was $139.99)
- TP-Link BE10000 Wi-Fi 7 Range Extender RE653BE $189.99 (was $249.99)
USB WiFi Adapters
- TP-Link AC600 USB WiFi Adapter (Archer T2U Plus) $16.99 (was $19.99)
- TP-Link TX10UB Nano Bluetooth WiFi Adapter $25.81 (was $29.99)
- TP-Link TX20U Nano WiFi 6 USB Adapter $26.99 (was $34.99)
- TP-Link TX20U Plus WiFi 6 USB Adapter $29.99 (was $49.99)
- TP-Link TX21UH WiFi 6 USB Adapter $39.99 (was $49.99)
- TP-Link TXE50UH WiFi 6E USB Adapter $59.99 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link AXE5400 WiFi 6E USB Adapter $69.99 (was $99.99)
WiFi Cards & PCIe Adapters
- TP-Link Archer TX3000E WiFi 6 PCIe Card $31.99 (was $36.99)
- TP-Link Archer TX55E WiFi 6 PCIe Card $33.99 (was $44.99)
- TP-Link TXE72E WiFi 6E PCIe Card $39.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link Archer TXE75E WiFi 6E PCIe Card $44.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link Archer TBE400E WiFi 7 PCIe Card $59.99 (was $69.99)
- TP-Link Archer TBE552E WiFi 7 PCIe Card $62.74 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link WiFi 7 BE9300 PCIe WiFi Card for Desktop PC (Archer TBE550E) $79.99 (was $99.99)
Powerline Adapters
- TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Adapter Kit (TL-PA7017P) $53.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link AV2000 Powerline Adapter Kit (TL-PA9020P) $79.99 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link TL-WPA7817 Powerline WiFi 6 Extender $88.64 (was $99.99)
- TP-Link TL-WPA8631P Powerline WiFi Extender $99.99 (was $119.99)
Network Switches
- TP-Link Litewave 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch $14.99 (was $19.99)
- TP-Link Litewave 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch $14.99 (was $16.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG105 5-Port Gigabit Switch $15.99 (was $24.99)
- TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch $17.99 (was $19.99)
- TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Switch $19.99 (was $29.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG108E 8-Port Smart Switch $24.99 (was $39.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG1005P 5-Port PoE Switch $44.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link LS108GP 8-Port PoE Switch $53.99 (was $59.99)
- TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch $57.99 (was $79.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG1024S 24-Port Switch $71.99 (was $89.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG105S-M2 5-Port Multi-Gigabit Switch $99.99 (was $129.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG1210MP 8-Port PoE Switch $107.99 (was $119.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG116P 16-Port PoE Switch $139.99 (was $159.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG1218MP 16-Port PoE Switch $149.99 (was $169.99)
- TP-Link TL-SG1428PE 24-Port PoE Switch $194.99 (was $249.99)
Accessories & Adapters
- TP-Link USB Bluetooth Adapter for PC, Bluetooth 5.3 Long Range Receiver $11.99 (was $14.99)
- TP-Link UE300C USB-C to Ethernet Adapter $12.99 (was $19.99)
- TP-Link UH720 7-Port USB 3.0 Hub $26.99 (was $34.99)
Business Access Points
