19 of our editors’ favorite products are on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day can be overwhelming. Deals fly from every direction and it’s hard to tell what’s worth your money and what isn’t. We’re spending this week bringing you the best deals, but this list is all about stuff we have tested and love. Everything on this list has earned a spot in our buying guides or review section. Plus, right now, they’re all discounted for Prime members. Some of them are cheaper than ever. So, don’t waste time wading through endless lists of lackluster deals. Here’s an updated list of PopSci-approved items on sale right now. Remember, if you don’t have an active Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

This burly pack can power full-sized appliances during a blackout. Jackery See It

This burly power pack takes the top spot in our best solar generator buying guide. It gets points for design, power output, ample connectivity, and a chunky handle that makes it easy to move around. This portable power station is strong enough to keep full-sized appliances like your refrigerator running during a blackout. Plus, it has built-in USB ports to keep your devices alive when the wall socket isn’t an option.

You can’t shake these out of place during the hardest workouts. Beats See It

I have been personally using a pair of these for several months now, ever since I put together my review. The over-the-ear hook keeps them locked in place, even during the most vigorous exercise. Plus, they offer just about every feature you’d expect out of a pair of high-end AirPods including Spatial Audio and excellent overall sound. If you have an iPhone and you work out, these are an obvious choice.

They’re the standard for a reason. Apple See It

If you want even better sound quality than the Powerbeats Pro and you also want to add active noise cancellation, then the AirPods Pro are the move. Our review found them to be the best earbuds for iPhone users and that has held up over time. They fit great, sound excellent, and connect easily to any Apple device. Plus, this is the cheapest they have ever been.

Breathing is important. Make the best of it. Levoit See It

This is a version of the Levoit air purifier that earned top honors in our guide to the best air purifiers for pets. The robust HEPA filter pulls just about every speck of bad stuff out of the air before it hits your nasal passages and lungs. Plus, it runs silently so you can keep it on all the time without bothering everyone.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack — 65 (was $99)

Put one in every bag you own and probably your car, too. Apple See It

I have been using the Apple AirTags since launch. Since then they have helped me find my keys hundreds of times, helped me track down my camera bag when I thought I was lost, and kept tabs on my car when I forgot where I parked in Brooklyn. This price is historically low so this is a great time to stock up if you need more.

The best e-reader is easy on the eyes. Amazon See It

The Kindle Paperwhite really found a sweet spot when it comes to e-readers. It has a perfectly sized screen, fantastically clear text, and an adjustable light source that’s easy on the eyes. It’s light, quick, and finally charges via USB-C after too long of a time. It’s the best e-reader around.

They cost a fraction of other brands. Anke See It

Our editor Tony has been traveling a lot lately, which has given him plenty of time to try out travel headphones. He decided these Anker over-the-ear phones are the best when it comes to bang for your budget. At just $66, these excellent Bluetooth headphones are cheaper than an afternoon of bad decisions at Cinnabon when your flight gets delayed.

Sometimes you have to drink a puddle. LifeStraw See It

We really like LifeStraw’s water pitcher for home, but these little tubes really shine out in the wild. An impressively strong filter inside the straw filters water as you drink, so you don’t have to wait around for it to trickle through. It’s easy to pack in just about any camping bag and this multi-pack will last a long time. It’s a lot better than getting sick in an emergency situation.

There’s a surprising amount of power in this little box. Appl See It

Slap a monitor onto the Mac Mini and you have a powerful computing station for just a few hundred dollars. This pint-sized powerhouse packs an M4 chip inside, which means you’re getting Apple’s most recent processing tech. It runs quietly, offers super-fast connections, and can handle power-hungry tasks like video editing.

You can have the “good ice” whenever you want it. GE Profile See It

This is your chance to get the good ice at home. This device showed up on our thoroughly tested list of the best ice makers. It pumps out delicious chewable nuggets of ice that turn any drink into a frigid treat. I have an older version and will likely pull the trigger on one of these myself during Prime Day.

This isn’t an old model on clearance. GoPro See It

I’m in the midst of updating our best action cameras buying guide, but I can give you a spoiler alert right now: The GoPro Hero13 is the best overall. It shoots at 5.3K, allowing you to crop and still achieve a full 4K output. You can also pull a 24-megapixel still straight from the video. The image stabilization is unmatched, so even the bumpiest mountain bike footage is still watchable.

This is a particularly great buy if you already have a Samsung TV. Samsung See It

I recently reviewed a newer version of this soundbar, but I still use the Q990C as my personal setup. It does everything I need it to do, including creating a surprisingly immersive soundstage and making explosions sound awesome. This is a great buy, especially if you have a newer Samsung TV that can use Q-Symphony tech to integrate the TV’s speakers into the surround mix.

The installation doesn’t require any wiring. Ring See It

Our Ring Doorbell buying guide is in the process of an update, but this model is just $50 and it’s all most people need. It installs easily, connects to a companion app, and gives a clear picture of what’s going on outside your home. Plus, since it runs off batteries, it doesn’t need to be hard-wired into the house.

A dry drawer underneath the main compartment protects your food. Ninja See It

I got a chance to try out the non-wheeled version of the Ninja FrostVault cooler for the PopSci Goods Instagram account. I appreciated the clever dry drawer underneath the main compartment. It kept my sandwiches chilly without making them damp. Nobody likes a soggy sandwich.

Say hello to your little (bird) friend. Birdfy See It

The Birdfy has quickly become our favorite bird feeder camera for several reasons. It’s very easy to use, simple to install, and captures excellent-looking footage of any bird that comes to visit. Even if you don’t think you’re a bird fan, you might be surprised at how fascinating you find the footage.

Become the weather nerd you know you want to be. Ambient See It

A home weather station gives you the most accurate possible picture of the weather happening around your home. The best weather station for most people is on sale right now. It’s typically only $199, but right now you can grab it for $159.

See how fast you really are. Garmin See It

While the Garmin Forerunner 265 exists, the $255 will give you everything you need in a great running watch for less money. You get GPS capabilities, custom workouts, health tracking, and everything else you’d expect out of one of the best fitness watches ever made.

It feels great. Trust us. Therabody See It

We loved the first generation of the TheraGun Mini and I use the TheraGun Pro every day just to move around without making that sound that dads make when they get up off the couch. For $159, this compact TheraGun is a great option if you want to bring your massage gun when you travel or even to the gym.

This tiny storage device achieves extremely fast speeds. Samsung See It

This is another product I use literally every day. This super-fast portable SSD connects to a computer via USB-C and transfers data up and down at extremely fast speeds. There are no moving parts like with a hard drive, so it’s more durable than anything with a spinning disk inside. Plus, it’s tiny so it’s easy to pack in any bag.