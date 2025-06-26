Get the $199 Birdfy smart bird feeder for just $139 right now at Amazon

These solar-powered bird feeder cameras capture detailed videos of feathered visitors while providing them a healthy snack.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

I put a bird feeder outside my window a few years ago, and it was a fantastic decision. I can look outside my home and see a wide variety of feathered friends chowing down on the regionally appropriate bird food I provide for them. I also get to see squirrels acting foolish. Right now, Amazon has the Birdfy smart bird feeders on deep discount well before the Prime Day shopping holiday rolls around in early July.

NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Feeder Yellow — $139 (was $199)

Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder in yellow with solar panel
The app shows you a recap of bird activity.

Birdfy

Next to watching “The Residence,” this is the easiest possible way to birdwatch. A built-in 1080p HD camera has a wide-angle lens to get detailed close-ups of any avian visitor who may show up for a snack. A built-in rechargeable battery keeps it powered, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows it to send images and videos directly to a smartphone with the companion app.

It’s built to withstand the elements, so even the electronics are safe in the toughest weather. Plus, the hopper holds plenty of food, so you won’t have to go out and refill it all the time. Just sit back and check out your own personal nature show.

NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Bamboo — $229 (was $299)

Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder in Bamboo
Give the birds a high-class place to dine.

Birdfy

If you’re going for a classier, more modern look, then the Bamboo edition is the way to go. It offers the same HD video capture, but it sports a design-forward look. It holds 3.5 liters of feed across a pair of bins, so it requires even less frequent fillings. Built-in AI capabilities can identify up to 6,000 varieties of birds and tell you all about them if you opt for the monthly subscription plan. It’s worth it if you’re a real bird nerd.

NETVUE Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Yellow — $159 (was $250)

Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder in blue
The wide-angle camera gets close-up shots of the birds.

Birdfy

If you want AI capabilities but don’t need the fancy Bamboo design, you can opt for this more typical version, which is just $20 more than the base model.

NETVUE Birdfy® Hummee Smart Hummingbird Feeder with Camera — $169 (was $250)

Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder with hummingbird feeder
Hummingbirds are very cool, but hard to photograph.

Birdfy

Hummingbirds are weird and wonderful, but they’re hard to photograph. This hybrid feeder attracts typical birds and hummingbirds to capture with its built-in camera. The included solar panel keeps the camera charged, so you won’t need to bring it inside and hook it up to a charger with any regularity.

