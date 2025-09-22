Amazon is blowing out some of the most popular Keurig coffee machines during this early Prime Day deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days doesn’t start until October 7th, but the early deals are already spilling out like coffee from a jostled mug. Right now, some of the most popular Keurig coffee machines are at their lowest prices of the year with discounts approaching half-off. You’ll need a Prime account to get in on these early deals, but that’s the only pre-requisite.

Does Keurig make the fanciest coffee ever? No, but these pod-based brewers do offer some very real benefits in terms of accessibility, safety, and time efficiency. Sometimes you need a simple jolt to get you through a Monday afternoon when you spent the weekend at a barbecue competition and you ate 9,000 calories of pork. (That last part may be specific to me).

This compact machine handles the basics well: brew sizes from 6 to 12 ounces, onboard storage for nine K-Cups, and enough clearance for travel mugs. At just 12 inches tall, it’s built for cramped dorm rooms and cluttered countertops without sacrificing coffee quality.

This is like two machines in one. The QuickChill tech brews hot coffee then rapidly cools it over ice in about three minutes—no watered-down drinks. MultiStream Technology punches multiple holes in K-Cups for better extraction, while the 70-ounce reservoir cuts down on constant refilling.

MultiStream Technology extracts more flavor and aroma from each pod compared to older single-needle systems. The 46-ounce water tank handles multiple cups before needing a refill, and the slim profile fits almost anywhere. It’s particularly great for apartments where counter space is precious.

