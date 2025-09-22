Amazon is blowing out some of the most popular Keurig coffee machines during this early Prime Day deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days doesn’t start until October 7th, but the early deals are already spilling out like coffee from a jostled mug. Right now, some of the most popular Keurig coffee machines are at their lowest prices of the year with discounts approaching half-off. You’ll need a Prime account to get in on these early deals, but that’s the only pre-requisite.
Does Keurig make the fanciest coffee ever? No, but these pod-based brewers do offer some very real benefits in terms of accessibility, safety, and time efficiency. Sometimes you need a simple jolt to get you through a Monday afternoon when you spent the weekend at a barbecue competition and you ate 9,000 calories of pork. (That last part may be specific to me).
Keurig Black K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod $64.98 (was $119.99)See It
This compact machine handles the basics well: brew sizes from 6 to 12 ounces, onboard storage for nine K-Cups, and enough clearance for travel mugs. At just 12 inches tall, it’s built for cramped dorm rooms and cluttered countertops without sacrificing coffee quality.
Keurig K-Brew+Chill Iced or Hot $149.99 (was $199.99)See It
This is like two machines in one. The QuickChill tech brews hot coffee then rapidly cools it over ice in about three minutes—no watered-down drinks. MultiStream Technology punches multiple holes in K-Cups for better extraction, while the 70-ounce reservoir cuts down on constant refilling.
Keurig Black K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.00 (was $149.99)See It
MultiStream Technology extracts more flavor and aroma from each pod compared to older single-needle systems. The 46-ounce water tank handles multiple cups before needing a refill, and the slim profile fits almost anywhere. It’s particularly great for apartments where counter space is precious.
More Keurig Coffee Maker Deals
Compact Coffee Makers
- Keurig Black K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod $64.98 (was $119.99)
- Keurig Evergreen K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod $75.66 (was $99.99)
- Keurig Black K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod $79.98 (was $99.99)
- Keurig Gray K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod $79.99 (was $99.99)
- Keurig Dusty Rose K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod $79.99 (was $99.99)
- Keurig White K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod $85.99 (was $119.99)
- Keurig Oasis K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $87.69 (was $99.99)
- Keurig Teal K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod $93.99 (was $119.99)
- Keurig Cardinal Red K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod $109.85 (was $119.99)
Iced Coffee Makers
- Keurig Gray K-Iced Coffee Maker, Single Serve $119.99 (was $129.99)
- Keurig White K-Iced Coffee Maker, Single Serve $119.99 (was $129.99)
- Keurig K-Brew+Chill Iced or Hot $149.99 (was $199.99)
Single Serve Coffee Makers
- Keurig Black K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod $89.00 (was $99.99)
- Keurig Black K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.00 (was $149.99)
- Keurig Green K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.00 (was $149.99)
- Keurig Evergreen K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Keurig Pink K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Keurig Black K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Keurig Mint Green K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Keurig Gray K-Express Coffee Maker, Single $89.99 (was $109.99)
- Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee $119.99 (was $199.99)
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod $119.99 (was $169.99)
Dual-Function Coffee Makers
- Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker $129.99 (was $219.99)
Smart Coffee Makers
- Keurig Black K-Supreme SMART Coffee Maker $129.98 (was $179.99)
- Keurig Gray K-Supreme SMART Single Serve $134.99 (was $179.99)
- Keurig White K-Supreme SMART Single Serve $134.99 (was $179.99)
- Keurig Black K-Supreme Plus SMART Coffee $182.95 (was $199.99)
Premium Coffee Makers
- Keurig K-Café Barista Bar Single Serve $99.99 (was $139.99)
- Keurig Gray K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod $138.97 (was $189.99)
- Keurig White K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod $139.00 (was $189.99)
- Keurig Slate Gray Black K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod $139.00 (was $189.99)
- Keurig Brushed Slate K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod $144.19 (was $209.99)
- Keurig Brushed Silver K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod $144.19 (was $209.99)
- Keurig Brushed Gold K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod $144.19 (was $209.99)
- Keurig Stainless Steel K-Supreme Plus Single Serve K-Cup $189.98 (was $219.99)
