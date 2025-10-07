Prime Day deals on Amazon devices: Kindles, Fire TVs, and more at their lowest prices of the year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Right now, Amazon is in the midst of its Prime Big Deal Days sale and it’s really feeling itself. As a result, nearly every Amazon device is on sale, including Kindles, smart displays, Fire TV devices, and pretty much anything else you can think of in the company’s lineup. If you’re thinking about waiting for Black Friday, I’d recommend against it. October Prime Day usually brings about the cheapest Amazon device deals of the year. So, get your holiday shopping done now and spend Black Friday getting all the good leftovers before your relatives can.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest model) $39.99 (33% off)



This is the most powerful Fire TV Stick yet, now with Wi-Fi 6E and AI-powered search. It handles fast 4K streaming and live TV without a cable subscription—great plug-and-play upgrade for any TV.

Kindle Paperwhite (16GB, newest model) $124.99 (22% off)

A 7-inch glare-free screen and weeks-long battery life make Paperwhite the sweet spot for most readers. Waterproof and travel-friendly, it’s the e-reader we recommend to most people.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $99.99 (33% off)

A sharp display and improved speakers turn this into a solid kitchen hub for timers, video calls, smart-home control, and streaming bites while you cook.

