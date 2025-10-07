🛍️ Amazon Prime Day is live. See the best deals HERE.  🛍️

Prime Day deals on Amazon devices: Kindles, Fire TVs, and more at their lowest prices of the year

Amazon has almost every device in its stable substantially on sale during the Prime Big Deal Days shopping holiday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Right now, Amazon is in the midst of its Prime Big Deal Days sale and it’s really feeling itself. As a result, nearly every Amazon device is on sale, including Kindles, smart displays, Fire TV devices, and pretty much anything else you can think of in the company’s lineup. If you’re thinking about waiting for Black Friday, I’d recommend against it. October Prime Day usually brings about the cheapest Amazon device deals of the year. So, get your holiday shopping done now and spend Black Friday getting all the good leftovers before your relatives can.

Editor’s Picks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest model) $39.99 (33% off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Ultra 4K
There’s a lot of content hiding inside of that little stick.

Amazon
See It


This is the most powerful Fire TV Stick yet, now with Wi-Fi 6E and AI-powered search. It handles fast 4K streaming and live TV without a cable subscription—great plug-and-play upgrade for any TV.

Kindle Paperwhite (16GB, newest model) $124.99 (22% off)
A 7-inch glare-free screen and weeks-long battery life make Paperwhite the sweet spot for most readers. Waterproof and travel-friendly, it’s the e-reader we recommend to most people.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $99.99 (33% off)
A sharp display and improved speakers turn this into a solid kitchen hub for timers, video calls, smart-home control, and streaming bites while you cook.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.