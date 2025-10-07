Prime Day deals on Amazon devices: Kindles, Fire TVs, and more at their lowest prices of the year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Right now, Amazon is in the midst of its Prime Big Deal Days sale and it’s really feeling itself. As a result, nearly every Amazon device is on sale, including Kindles, smart displays, Fire TV devices, and pretty much anything else you can think of in the company’s lineup. If you’re thinking about waiting for Black Friday, I’d recommend against it. October Prime Day usually brings about the cheapest Amazon device deals of the year. So, get your holiday shopping done now and spend Black Friday getting all the good leftovers before your relatives can.
Editor’s Picks
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest model) $39.99 (33% off)
This is the most powerful Fire TV Stick yet, now with Wi-Fi 6E and AI-powered search. It handles fast 4K streaming and live TV without a cable subscription—great plug-and-play upgrade for any TV.
Kindle Paperwhite (16GB, newest model) $124.99 (22% off)
A 7-inch glare-free screen and weeks-long battery life make Paperwhite the sweet spot for most readers. Waterproof and travel-friendly, it’s the e-reader we recommend to most people.
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $99.99 (33% off)
A sharp display and improved speakers turn this into a solid kitchen hub for timers, video calls, smart-home control, and streaming bites while you cook.
Fire TV streaming devices & soundbars
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest model) $39.99 (33% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K (newest model) $24.99 (50% off)
- Fire TV Stick (HD, newest model) $17.99 (49% off)
- Fire TV Cube (newest model) $99.99 (28.57% off)
- Fire TV Soundbar (2.0, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio) $89.99 (25% off)
- Fire TV Soundbar Plus (3.1 ch, Dolby Atmos) $149.99 (40% off)
- Fire TV Soundbar Plus + Subwoofer (3.1 ch, Atmos) $249.99 (33.33% off)
- Fire TV Soundbar Plus + Sub + Surround (5.1 ch, Atmos) $399.99 (18.37% off)
Fire TV smart TVs
- Fire TV 40″ 2-Series (HD) $169.99 (32% off)
- Fire TV 32″ 2-Series (HD) $109.99 (26.67% off)
- Fire TV 50″ 4-Series (4K) $259.99 (35% off)
- Fire TV 55″ 4-Series (4K) $339.99 (26.09% off)
- Fire TV 43″ 4-Series (4K) $219.99 (33.33% off)
- Fire TV 43″ Omni QLED (4K) $339.99 (22.73% off)
- Fire TV 50″ Omni QLED (4K) $359.99 (23.40% off)
- Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED (4K) $409.99 (18% off)
- Fire TV 55″ Omni Mini-LED QLED (2024) $699.99 (14.63% off)
- Fire TV 65″ Omni Mini-LED QLED (2024) $899.99 (17.43% off)
- Fire TV 75″ Omni Mini-LED QLED (2024) $1,299.99 (13.33% off)
- Fire TV 75″ Omni Series (4K) $719.99 (14.29% off)
- Fire TV 65″ Omni Series (4K) $599.99 (10.45% off)
- Fire TV 55″ Omni Series (4K) $449.99 (18.18% off)
Echo smart displays & speakers
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) — Charcoal $99.99 (33.34% off)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) — Glacier White $99.99 (33.34% off)
- Echo Show 5 (newest) — Charcoal $54.99 (38.89% off)
- Echo Show 5 (newest) — Glacier White $54.99 (38.89% off)
- Echo Show 5 (newest) — Cloud Blue $54.99 (38.89% off)
- Echo Dot (newest) — Charcoal $34.99 (30.01% off)
- Echo Dot (newest) — Glacier White $34.99 (30.01% off)
- Echo Dot (newest) — Deep Sea Blue $34.99 (30.01% off)
- Echo Pop (newest) — Charcoal $24.99 (37.51% off)
- Echo Pop (newest) — Glacier White $24.99 (37.51% off)
- Echo Pop (newest) — Lavender Bloom $24.99 (37.51% off)
- Echo Pop (newest) — Midnight Teal $24.99 (37.51% off)
- Echo Spot (newest) — Black $49.99 (37.50% off)
- Echo Spot (newest) — Glacier White $49.99 (37.50% off)
- Echo Hub — Smart home control panel $119.99 (33.34% off)
- Echo Dot Kids — Owl $34.99 (41.67% off)
- Echo Dot Kids — Dragon $34.99 (41.67% off)
- Echo Show 5 Kids — Galaxy $54.99 (45% off)
- Echo Auto (newest) $14.99 (72.74% off)
- Echo Buds ANC — Wired case (Black) $34.99 (70.84% off)
- Echo Buds ANC — Wired case (Glacier White) $34.99 (70.84% off)
- Echo Buds ANC — Wireless case (Black) $44.99 (67.86% off)
- Echo Buds ANC — Wireless case (Glacier White) $44.99 (67.86% off)
Kindle e-readers & Scribe
- Kindle (16GB) — Black $84.99 (22.73% off)
- Kindle (16GB) — Matcha $84.99 (22.73% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) — Black $124.99 (21.88% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) — Jade $124.99 (21.88% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) — Raspberry $124.99 (21.88% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) — Metallic Black $149.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) — Metallic Jade $149.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft (16GB) — Black $199.99 (20% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB) — Metallic Black $209.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Scribe (64GB) — Metallic Jade + Premium Pen $339.99 (24.45% off)
- Kindle Scribe (64GB) — Tungsten + Premium Pen $339.99 (24.45% off)
- Kindle Scribe (32GB) — Tungsten + Premium Pen $314.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Scribe (16GB) — Tungsten + Premium Pen $299.99 (25% off)
Kindle for Kids
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) — Cyber City $134.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) — Starfish $134.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB) — Diary of a Wimpy Kid $144.99 (23.69% off)
- Kindle Kids (16GB) — Space Whale $94.99 (26.93% off)
- Kindle Kids (16GB) — Ocean Explorer $94.99 (26.93% off)
- Kindle Kids (16GB) — Unicorn Valley $94.99 (26.93% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB) — Starlight Reading $209.99 (22.22% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB) — Fantasy River $209.99 (22.22% off)
Fire tablets
- Fire HD 10 (32GB) — Black $69.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 10 (32GB) — Lilac $69.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 10 (32GB) — Ocean $69.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 10 (64GB) — Black $79.99 (55.56% off)
- Fire HD 10 (64GB) — Lilac $79.99 (55.56% off)
- Fire HD 10 (64GB) — Ocean $79.99 (55.56% off)
- Fire Max 11 (64GB) $139.99 (39.13% off)
- Fire Max 11 (128GB, no ads) $189.99 (32.14% off)
- Fire HD 8 (32GB, 3GB RAM) — Black $54.99 (45% off)
- Fire HD 8 (32GB) — Hibiscus $54.99 (45% off)
- Fire HD 8 (32GB) — Emerald $54.99 (45% off)
- Fire HD 8 (64GB, 4GB RAM) — Black $84.99 (34.62% off)
Fire Kids tablets & special editions
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Nebula $104.99 (44.74% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Happy Day $104.99 (44.74% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Mint $104.99 (44.74% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids (ages 3–7) — Blue $104.99 (44.74% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids (ages 3–7) — Pink $104.99 (44.74% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids (ages 3–7) — Disney Princess $114.99 (42.50% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids (ages 3–7) — Disney Mickey Mouse $114.99 (42.50% off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids — Toy Story 30th Anniversary Edition $153.99 (30% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Hello Teal $64.99 (53.58% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Discovery $64.99 (53.58% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Jungle Cat $64.99 (53.58% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Hello Teal (alt) $74.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Discovery (alt) $74.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — Jungle Cat (alt) $74.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — 64GB Hello Teal (2024) $104.99 (41.67% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (ages 6–12) — 64GB Hello Teal (2024) $94.99 (44.12% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — Blue $64.99 (53.58% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — Disney Princess $84.99 (46.88% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — Disney Pixar Cars $84.99 (46.88% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — 64GB Blue (2024) $94.99 (44.12% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — 32GB Disney Pixar Cars $74.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — Grape $74.99 (50% off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids (ages 3–7) — 64GB Blue $104.99 (41.67% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (16GB) — Purple $54.99 (50% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (16GB) — Blue $54.99 (50% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (16GB) — Red $54.99 (50% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (16GB + 6 months Kids+ ) — Blue $49.99 (50.01% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (16GB + 6 months Kids+ ) — Purple $49.99 (50.01% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (16GB + 6 months Kids+ ) — Red $49.99 (50.01% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (32GB) — Purple $59.99 (53.85% off)
- Fire 7 Kids (32GB) — Blue $59.99 (53.85% off)
Blink cameras & doorbells
- Blink Outdoor 4 — 1-camera system $34.99 (56.26% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 — 2-camera system $51.99 (60% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 — 3-camera system $74.99 (60.53% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 — 5-camera system $134.99 (55% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 — 5-camera system (alt) $159.99 (60% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 XR — 2-camera system $69.99 (61.11% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 XR — 4-camera system $119.99 (60% off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 XR — 6-camera system $184.99 (55.95% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell — System (Black) $34.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell — System (White) $34.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell — Add-On (Black) $29.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell — Add-On (White) $29.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Mini 2 — 1-camera (White) $19.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Mini 2 — 1-camera (Black) $19.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Mini 2 — 2-camera (White) $34.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Mini 2 — 2-camera (Black) $34.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Mini — 1-camera (Black) $17.99 (40.01% off)
- Blink Mini — 2-camera (Black) $29.99 (40.01% off)
- Blink Wired Floodlight — White $49.99 (50.01% off)
- Blink Wired Floodlight — Black $49.99 (50.01% off)
Echo Frames & smart glasses
- Echo Frames (Carrera) — Cruiser, gradient lenses $199.99 (48.72% off)
- Echo Frames (Carrera) — Sprinter, polarized $199.99 (48.72% off)
- Echo Frames (Carrera) — Sprinter, blue-light $199.99 (48.72% off)
- Echo Frames — Rectangle, blue-light $119.99 (60% off)
- Echo Frames — Modern Rectangle, polarized $119.99 (63.64% off)
- Echo Frames — Square, blue-light $119.99 (60% off)
- Echo Frames — Modern Rectangle, blue-light $119.99 (60% off)
- Echo Frames — Round, polarized $119.99 (63.64% off)
- Echo Frames — Round, blue-light $119.99 (60% off)
Fire TV accessories
- Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro $24.99 (28.58% off)
- Official Luna Wireless Controller $39.99 (42.86% off)
Smart home (Amazon & Ring)
- Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 (48.02% off)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat $59.99 (25% off)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $44.99 (35.72% off)
- Echo Glow smart lamp $19.99 (33.34% off)
- Ring Alarm Flood & Freeze Sensor $31.49 (10% off)
Echo accessories
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) Adjustable Stand — Charcoal $24.99 (28.58% off)
- Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) Adjustable Stand — Glacier White $24.99 (28.58% off)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Adjustable Stand — Charcoal $21.99 (18.53% off)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Adjustable Stand — Cloud Blue $21.99 (18.53% off)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Adjustable Stand — Glacier White $21.99 (18.53% off)
Kindle & Scribe accessories
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Premium Leather Case $55.99 (13.85% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Premium Leather Case (alt) $55.99 (13.85% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Plant-Based Leather Case $35.99 (16.28% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Plant-Based Leather Case (alt) $35.99 (16.28% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Plant-Based Leather Case (variant) $35.99 (16.28% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Fabric Case — Water-safe $31.99 (13.52% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite/Colorsoft Fabric Case — Water-safe (alt) $31.99 (13.52% off)
- Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio — Black $49.99 (16.67% off)
- Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio — Denim $49.99 (16.67% off)
- Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio — Rose $49.99 (16.67% off)
- Kindle Scribe Leather Folio — Premium $89.99 (10% off)
- Kindle Scribe Leather Folio — Premium (alt) $89.99 (10% off)
- Kindle Scribe Plant-Based Leather Folio — Magnetic $71.99 (10% off)
- Kindle Scribe Plant-Based Leather Folio — Magnetic (alt) $71.99 (10% off)
- Kindle Scribe Premium Pen — Tungsten $69.99 (12.50% off)
- Kindle Scribe Premium Pen — Metallic Jade $69.99 (12.50% off)
- Kindle Scribe Leather Folio — Magnetic (variant) $89.99 (10% off)
Fire tablet accessories
- Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case (13th-gen) $76.49 (15% off)
- Fire Max 11 Magnetic Slim Cover — Black $42.49 (15% off)
- Fire Max 11 Magnetic Slim Cover — Ocean $42.49 (15% off)
- Fire Max 11 Magnetic Slim Cover — Lilac $42.49 (15% off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet Protective Cover — Black $33.99 (15% off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet Protective Cover — Lilac $33.99 (15% off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet Protective Cover — Ocean $33.99 (15% off)
Echo Pop Kids & Echo Kids
- Echo Pop Kids — Disney Princess $24.99 (50.01% off)
- Echo Pop Kids — Marvel’s Avengers $24.99 (50.01% off)
- Echo Pop Kids — Unicorn $32.99 (34.01% off)
- Echo Pop Kids — Anthro Pup $32.99 (34.01% off)
“Like-New” Amazon deals
- Like-New Fire HD 8 (32GB, 2022) $49.99 (37.50% off)
- Like-New Fire HD 8 (64GB, 2022) $59.99 (40% off)
- Like-New Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB, 2022) $49.99 (50.01% off)
- Like-New Fire HD 8 Plus (64GB, 2022) $59.99 (52% off)
- Like-New Fire Max 11 (64GB) $125.99 (37% off)
- Like-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) — Charcoal $30.99 (31.12% off)
- Like-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock — Glacier White $38.99 (27.78% off)
- Like-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock — Cloud Blue $38.99 (27.78% off)
- Like-New Fire TV 43″ 4-Series (4K) $195.99 (42.35% off)
- Like-New Amazon Smart Thermostat $39.99 (42.86% off)
- Like-New Echo Hub $101.99 (37.04% off)
