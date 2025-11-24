🛍️ The 121 best Amazon Black Friday tech and gadget deals 🛍️

Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale includes huge discounts on Ororo’s heated jackets, gloves, vests, and more

Ororo makes some of our favorite heated jackets, hoodies, and other gear. Amazon has it all for its lowest prices of the year right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Thanksgiving is typically the last barrier that stands between us and true winter. That means you’ll need gear to keep your warm soon, and Ororo is one of the best makers of heated gear in the market. Right now, Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale has heated jackets, vests, hoodies, and gloves for their lowest prices of the year. So, if you’re planning on shoveling any snow this winter and don’t want to end up in the emergency room or you just want to stay toasty during the cold months, grab some heated gear and get comfortable.

ORORO Men’s Dual-Control Heated Jacket (5 Zones) – $189.99 (was $249.99)

Ororo heated jacket on a man
The heating elements don’t actually glow like that.

Ororo
With five heating zones and dual-control settings for different areas of your body, this jacket is built for people who actually spend time outside in the cold. Think tailgates, job sites, or winter hikes. You can dial in more warmth in your core while keeping the sleeves cooler, and the included battery helps it double as an everyday softshell when the heat is off.

ORORO Heated Gloves (Rechargeable) – $83.99 (was $119.99)

Ororo heated gloves on a blue background
Ditch the wasteful disposable hand warmers.

Ororo
Cold hands are usually the first thing to ruin a winter day, and these rechargeable heated gloves are a simple fix. They combine insulation with electric heating elements, so you can keep feeling in your fingers while skiing, shoveling, or just scraping the car in the morning, without having to stuff disposable hand warmers into your pockets.

ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest – $109.99 (was $169.99)

Ororo women's vest heated
You don’t need sleeves when your core is this warm.

Ororo
This is the classic heated vest that works for everything from walking the dog to watching a football game. The lightweight design layers easily under a shell, while the built-in heating zones and included battery pack keep your core warm for hours without feeling bulky.

