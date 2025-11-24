Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale includes huge discounts on Ororo’s heated jackets, gloves, vests, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Thanksgiving is typically the last barrier that stands between us and true winter. That means you’ll need gear to keep your warm soon, and Ororo is one of the best makers of heated gear in the market. Right now, Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale has heated jackets, vests, hoodies, and gloves for their lowest prices of the year. So, if you’re planning on shoveling any snow this winter and don’t want to end up in the emergency room or you just want to stay toasty during the cold months, grab some heated gear and get comfortable.

With five heating zones and dual-control settings for different areas of your body, this jacket is built for people who actually spend time outside in the cold. Think tailgates, job sites, or winter hikes. You can dial in more warmth in your core while keeping the sleeves cooler, and the included battery helps it double as an everyday softshell when the heat is off.

ORORO Heated Gloves (Rechargeable) – $83.99 (was $119.99)



Cold hands are usually the first thing to ruin a winter day, and these rechargeable heated gloves are a simple fix. They combine insulation with electric heating elements, so you can keep feeling in your fingers while skiing, shoveling, or just scraping the car in the morning, without having to stuff disposable hand warmers into your pockets.

ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest – $109.99 (was $169.99)



This is the classic heated vest that works for everything from walking the dog to watching a football game. The lightweight design layers easily under a shell, while the built-in heating zones and included battery pack keep your core warm for hours without feeling bulky.

