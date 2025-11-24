Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale includes huge discounts on Ororo’s heated jackets, gloves, vests, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Thanksgiving is typically the last barrier that stands between us and true winter. That means you’ll need gear to keep your warm soon, and Ororo is one of the best makers of heated gear in the market. Right now, Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale has heated jackets, vests, hoodies, and gloves for their lowest prices of the year. So, if you’re planning on shoveling any snow this winter and don’t want to end up in the emergency room or you just want to stay toasty during the cold months, grab some heated gear and get comfortable.
ORORO Men’s Dual-Control Heated Jacket (5 Zones) – $189.99 (was $249.99)See It
With five heating zones and dual-control settings for different areas of your body, this jacket is built for people who actually spend time outside in the cold. Think tailgates, job sites, or winter hikes. You can dial in more warmth in your core while keeping the sleeves cooler, and the included battery helps it double as an everyday softshell when the heat is off.
ORORO Heated Gloves (Rechargeable) – $83.99 (was $119.99)
Cold hands are usually the first thing to ruin a winter day, and these rechargeable heated gloves are a simple fix. They combine insulation with electric heating elements, so you can keep feeling in your fingers while skiing, shoveling, or just scraping the car in the morning, without having to stuff disposable hand warmers into your pockets.
ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest – $109.99 (was $169.99)
This is the classic heated vest that works for everything from walking the dog to watching a football game. The lightweight design layers easily under a shell, while the built-in heating zones and included battery pack keep your core warm for hours without feeling bulky.
Heated vests
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest $109.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest $109.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Fleece Vest (Upgraded) $99.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Men’s 4-Zone Heated Fleece Vest $97.49 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Quilted Heated Vest for Women $104.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Quilted Vest $104.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Down Vest (800 Fill, Detachable Hood) $148.74 (was $219.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Down Vest (800 Fill Power Down) $149.99 (was $229.99)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Down Vest (800 Fill) $149.99 (was $199.99)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Softshell Vest $109.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Softshell Vest $119.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Heated Vest for Men (Puffer, Battery Included) $97.99 (was $139.99)
- ORORO Women’s Ultra-Light Heated Vest Liner $99.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Quilted Heated Vest $104.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Quilted Heated Vest $104.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Sweater Fleece Vest $97.99 (was $139.99)
- ORORO Men’s 7-Zone Dual-Control Heated Vest $189.98 (was $229.99)
Heated jackets & hoodie
- ORORO Women’s 4-Zone Heated Jacket (Upgraded) $111.99 (was $159.99)
- ORORO Women’s 4-Zone Heated Jacket (Shell, with Battery) $118.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Women’s Dual-Control Heated Jacket (5 Zones) $199.99 (was $279.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Puffer Jacket $109.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Women’s Heated 800-Fill Down Jacket $199.99 (was $219.99)
- ORORO Men’s Dual-Control Heated Jacket (5 Zones) $189.99 (was $249.99)
- ORORO Men’s Softshell Heated Jacket $139.99 (was $189.99)
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Quilted Heated Jacket $109.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Quilted Heated Jacket $109.99 (was $169.99)
- ORORO Heated Hoodie $104.99 (was $149.99)
Heated gloves & accessories
- ORORO Heated Gloves (3-in-1) $135.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Heated Gloves (Rechargeable) $83.99 (was $119.99)
- ORORO Leather Heated Mittens $99.99 (was $149.99)
- ORORO Heated Scarf $48.99 (was $69.99)
