Get the $229 Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Camera for just $109 before it sells out

Get a close-up look at the local birds with this wireless, HD bird feeder camera. It even has a built-in solar panel.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 14 Hours Ago

Whether you’re looking for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift or you just want a fun new hobby for yourself, you don’t want to miss Walmart’s flash deal on the Birdfy smart bird feeder camera. It retails for $229, but it’s just $109 right now during this flash sale. We’re huge fans of bird feeder cameras overall, especially when they’re this cheap.

This stylish bird feeder hangs outside of your house like any other model. Fill it with feed and the built-in HD camera will capture avian visitors with its wide-angle lens. it automatically captures clips so you can zone out in the break room at work and see what kind of feathered friends are chowing down. If you pay for the monthly subscription, the companion app’s built-in AI will automatically identify the birds and tell you what they are. It even has a built-in solar panel which is typical of more expensive models.

Try filling it up with Valentine’s Day candy and then watching as your Valentine tries to peck them out of there. Actually, probably don’t do that. Get it for the birds, though. That’s still a good idea.

