The Bird Buddy smart bird feeder was last year’s most popular Black Friday deal and it’s now cheaper than ever

This smart bird feeder automatically captures videos and pictures of feathered friends and identifies them using AI.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 7 Hours Ago

A blue Bird Buddy bird feeder mounted to a post on a front porch.
Abby Ferguson

Whether you’re looking to get someone a great gift or start a new hobby of your own, we can’t recommend the Bird Buddy enough. Our reviewer thoroughly enjoyed just about everything about it and now it’s on-sale for its lowest price ever during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. This was our most popular product on Black Friday last year and we expect it will be similarly popular this year with its even lower price. They do tend to sell out, however, so grab one now if you want in.

BIRD BUDDY® Original Solar Bird Feeder with Camera $199 (was $299)

A blue Bird Buddy is mounted on a post in front of a house.

This bird feeder has a built-in wide angle camera that records photos and videos of feathered friends as they show up to feast. The camera sends images to the companion app, which uses AI to identify the birds and provide you with interesting and useful information about them. The pictures and videos are extremely cool and checking the app becomes almost addictive over time. This model has a built-in solar panel so it charges passively with daylight. That means fewer trips to take it down and charge it. It’s truly great and makes an incredible gift. Also be sure to check out our list of gifts for the home.

Other smart bird feeder deals

While we recommend spending the extra money to get the Bird Biddy as it’s our best overall smart bird feeder, there are some solid cheaper models out there. Note that many of them require a subscription if they offer AI bird identification.

 
