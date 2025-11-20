We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Bird Buddy smart feeder has turned a lot of Popular Science readers into accidental birders over the years. This editor-approved source of avian infotainment was PopSci’s most-clicked Black Friday deal in 2023, then sold out again during Prime Day in 2024. And that’s a trend we expect to continue, thanks to it being at its lowest price of the year during Amazon’s Black Friday 2025 sale. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to try out one of these built-in, high-res cameras that allow you to see new avian pals up close, saving over 40% makes this your perch-fect moment. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors in your pajamas. Just add regionally appropriate bird food.

Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro with Solar — Only $229 (was $399) See It

Why you and your new feathered friends will love the Bird Buddy: the AI-powered camera auto-captures close-ups, pings your phone that a guest has arrived, and IDs who is snacking. So it’s experience-first, tech-second for owners. Plus, the ridiculously fun galleries of photos are all 5MP, HDR, while video is 2K with a wider field of view. So even the most shy flyby gets saved. And with solar roof trickle-charging in daylight, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice. You’ll need a home Wi-Fi network, and some features require a paid membership, but you won’t mind paying for that after all the money you save during this sale. Just install, sit back, and let the “who’s that bird” texts roll in.

