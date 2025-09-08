Fall is perfect for putting out bird feeders and Amazon has a bunch on clearance

Birds can use a snack during the fall migration season and Amazon has a ton of great feeders on clearance.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

If you’re in the US right now, you’re probably starting to get into the fall mood. So are the birds, which means they would really appreciate a snack from a well-stocked bird feeder. While there are some great smart bird feeders out there with built-in cameras, you could also get a ton of enjoyment out of a basic model. Amazon has a bunch of different options for their lowest prices of the year right now, so grab one and do your feathered friends a solid.

Metal Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder $24 (was $37)

You can create a bird buffet

Sometimes a simple feeder is the best. This is a steel tube that holds up to two pounds of bird feed with each fill. The integrated hanging mount has a sloped roof to shed snow and unwanted diners. To further improve squirrel resistance, weight-activated purchase slide the feeding holes closed when a heavy squirrel gets onto them. The birds are free to eat while the squirrels are out of luck. Plus, it’s very affordable so you’ll have

Akasumer 5MP Solar-Powered Smart Bird Feeder with Camera $60 (was $139)

You don’t need to be a photographer to capture great bird photos.

This is a lightning deal, so it’s only good until the early morning of September 9th, but it drops the price of the video-enabled smart bird feeder to less than half of its normal price. It has a built-in 5-megapixel camera taht shoots photos and videos of feathered friends as they arrive to feed. It’s not as advanced as some of the other models on the market, but it’s a lot cheaper and the wooden design is very appealing.

