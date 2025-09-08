Fall is perfect for putting out bird feeders and Amazon has a bunch on clearance

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re in the US right now, you’re probably starting to get into the fall mood. So are the birds, which means they would really appreciate a snack from a well-stocked bird feeder. While there are some great smart bird feeders out there with built-in cameras, you could also get a ton of enjoyment out of a basic model. Amazon has a bunch of different options for their lowest prices of the year right now, so grab one and do your feathered friends a solid.
Metal Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder $24 (was $37)See It
Sometimes a simple feeder is the best. This is a steel tube that holds up to two pounds of bird feed with each fill. The integrated hanging mount has a sloped roof to shed snow and unwanted diners. To further improve squirrel resistance, weight-activated purchase slide the feeding holes closed when a heavy squirrel gets onto them. The birds are free to eat while the squirrels are out of luck. Plus, it’s very affordable so you’ll have
Akasumer 5MP Solar-Powered Smart Bird Feeder with Camera $60 (was $139)See It
This is a lightning deal, so it’s only good until the early morning of September 9th, but it drops the price of the video-enabled smart bird feeder to less than half of its normal price. It has a built-in 5-megapixel camera taht shoots photos and videos of feathered friends as they arrive to feed. It’s not as advanced as some of the other models on the market, but it’s a lot cheaper and the wooden design is very appealing.
Smart Bird Feeders with Camera
- Harymor Bird Feeder with Camera with AI Identify $100 (was $160)
- Heapats Smart Bird Feeder with Camera Solar Powered $60 (was $130)
- Faddial Bird Feeder with Camera – 2K HD Live View $90 (was $270)
- Azonanar Bird Feeder with Camera $70 (was $100)
Traditional Bird Feeders
- Hanizi Bird Feeder Outdoor Hanging for Wild Bird Seed, Brown $13 (was $17)
- LCSEVEN Bird Feeders for Outdoors Squirrel Proof with Weight-Activated Perches $21 (was $28)
- Birdream 2 Pack Bird Feeders for Outdoor Hanging $12 (was $22)
- Buteafly Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder for Outdoors Hanging $34 (was $40)
- LBTING Bird Feeder for Outside $10 (was $26)
- Hanging Bird Bath $10 (was $13)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides