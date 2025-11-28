Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Govee smart lighting includes permanent outdoor lights for up to 42% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re getting up on a ladder to put up holiday lights later today, shop this deal first. Whether you’re tuning up your home theater, lining the roofline with permanent holiday lights, or finally swapping out those boring bulbs for full-color smart options, these Govee deals cover just about every lighting job. Below you’ll find our top featured picks, followed by an organized list of every deal so you can quickly scan, click, and upgrade your setup while the discounts are live.

Editor’s picks

Bring bias lighting and ambient effects to your TV that match what’s on screen in real time. This camera-based backlight syncs colors around your display, works with the Govee app and voice assistants, and is down to $74.99 (was $139.99).

Skip the ladder every holiday season and install once for year-round roofline lighting. These addressable LEDs can switch from subtle warm white to full-on holiday patterns in the app, and they’re on sale for $199.99 (was $329.99).

An easy starter upgrade for any room. Drop these bulbs into standard fixtures to get millions of colors, tunable white, schedules, and scenes in the app for just $23.99 (was $39.99) for four bulbs.

Indoor lamps, light bars & strip lights

TV & gaming bias lighting

Smart bulbs, ceiling lights & recessed fixtures

Outdoor & permanent smart lighting

Holiday & Christmas smart lights & projectors