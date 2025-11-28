Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Govee smart lighting includes permanent outdoor lights for up to 42% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re getting up on a ladder to put up holiday lights later today, shop this deal first. Whether you’re tuning up your home theater, lining the roofline with permanent holiday lights, or finally swapping out those boring bulbs for full-color smart options, these Govee deals cover just about every lighting job. Below you’ll find our top featured picks, followed by an organized list of every deal so you can quickly scan, click, and upgrade your setup while the discounts are live.
Editor’s picks
Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 $75 (was $139)See It
Bring bias lighting and ambient effects to your TV that match what’s on screen in real time. This camera-based backlight syncs colors around your display, works with the Govee app and voice assistants, and is down to $74.99 (was $139.99).
Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2 (100 ft) $199 (was $329)See It
Skip the ladder every holiday season and install once for year-round roofline lighting. These addressable LEDs can switch from subtle warm white to full-on holiday patterns in the app, and they’re on sale for $199.99 (was $329.99).
Govee Smart Light Bulbs (A19, 4-pack) $24 ($40)See It
An easy starter upgrade for any room. Drop these bulbs into standard fixtures to get millions of colors, tunable white, schedules, and scenes in the app for just $23.99 (was $39.99) for four bulbs.
Indoor lamps, light bars & strip lights
- Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp $125.99 (was $179.99)
- Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp 2 $53.99 (was $79.99)
- Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights (16.4 ft) $9.99 (was $14.99)
- Govee COB LED Strip Light Pro (16.4 ft) $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Govee RGBIC Light Bars (15-inch) $38.99 (was $69.99)
- Govee Smart LED Light Bars (RGBICWW) $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Govee Tree Floor Lamp $118.99 (was $169.99)
- Govee 100ft RGBIC LED Strip Lights (2×50 ft) $42.99 (was $72.99)
TV & gaming bias lighting
- Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite $58.99 (was $89.99)
Smart bulbs, ceiling lights & recessed fixtures
- Govee Smart Ceiling Light 4300LM (15-inch) $89.99 (was $129.99)
- Govee Smart Ceiling Light (2400LM, 12-inch) $41.79 (was $79.99)
- Govee E12 Smart LED Bulbs (4-pack) $29.99 (was $49.99)
- Govee Smart Recessed Lighting (6”, 4-pack) $109.99 (was $169.99)
Outdoor & permanent smart lighting
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro (200 ft) $459.99 (was $759.99)
- Govee S14 Outdoor String Lights 2 (96 ft) $69.99 (was $119.99)
- Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights (98.4 ft) $99.99 (was $159.99)
- Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2 (144 ft) $109.99 (was $179.99)
- Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light (2-pack) $149.99 (was $229.99)
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism (100 ft) $399.99 (was $539.99)
- Govee Outdoor Spot Lights 2 (4-pack) $118.99 (was $169.99)
- Govee Outdoor Wall Light (2-pack) $99.99 (was $169.99)
- Govee Outdoor Clear Bulb String Lights (96 ft) $99.69 (was $149.99)
- Govee Outdoor Neon Rope Lights (32.8 ft) $119.99 (was $199.99)
- Govee Outdoor LED Strip Lights RGBIC (98.4 ft) $169.99 (was $189.99)
Holiday & Christmas smart lights & projectors
- Govee Christmas Cone Tree Lights (6 ft) $113.99 (was $159.99)
- Govee Christmas Lights 2 (99 ft) $74.99 (was $129.99)
- Govee Outdoor Projector Light (Aurora Star) $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Govee Christmas Sparkle String Lights (99 ft) $84.99 (was $149.99)
- Govee Outdoor Snowflake Projector $73.49 (was $119.99)
- Govee Christmas Tree Lights (480 LED) $89.99 (was $139.99)
- Govee Curtain Lights 2 (520 LEDs) $89.99 (was $149.99)
