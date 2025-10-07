Just about every Anker gadget and accessory is on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

At any given time, my bag has no fewer than three Anker products in it. Everything I own has a battery in it, so I need portable chargers and that’s Anker’s specialty. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Anker products for their cheapest prices of the year during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The deals include portable chargers, of course, but you can also get adapters, charging stations, and all the other nerdy stuff we need to keep our gadget-filled life running.

Editor’s Picks



This hits the sweet spot for outages or camping—2,000W to run essentials, long-life LiFePO4 cells, and ultra-fast recharging (full in under an hour) so you can top up between rolling blackouts.



Optimize your nightstand. This slick-looking station offers full-speed Qi2 for iPhone, plus Apple Watch and AirPods in one compact dock (adapter included).

Anker Prime 26,250mAh 300W Power Bank (3-port) $169.99 (was $229.99, 26 percent off)

Enough juice to refuel a phone 4–5× or keep a MacBook going on long travel days; two-way fast charging gets it topped off quickly, too.

Anker fall Prime Day deals

Charging & power (GaN chargers, power banks, charging stations)

MagSafe / Qi2 stands & 3-in-1 docks

Docking & desktop hubs

Portable power stations (SOLIX series)

Soundcore headphones & speakers

Nebula projector

Nebula X1 Triple Laser 4K Projector $2,399 (was $2,999, 20 percent off)

eufy robot vacuums

eufy security (NVR, cams, doorbell, floodlight)

eufy baby (monitors & wearable pump)