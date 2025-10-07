Just about every Anker gadget and accessory is on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
At any given time, my bag has no fewer than three Anker products in it. Everything I own has a battery in it, so I need portable chargers and that’s Anker’s specialty. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Anker products for their cheapest prices of the year during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The deals include portable chargers, of course, but you can also get adapters, charging stations, and all the other nerdy stuff we need to keep our gadget-filled life running.
Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station (2,000W / 1,024Wh) $429 (was $799, 46 percent off)See It
This hits the sweet spot for outages or camping—2,000W to run essentials, long-life LiFePO4 cells, and ultra-fast recharging (full in under an hour) so you can top up between rolling blackouts.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 Charging Station (15W) $62.99 (was $89.99, 30 percent off)See It
Optimize your nightstand. This slick-looking station offers full-speed Qi2 for iPhone, plus Apple Watch and AirPods in one compact dock (adapter included).
Anker Prime 26,250mAh 300W Power Bank (3-port) $169.99 (was $229.99, 26 percent off)
Enough juice to refuel a phone 4–5× or keep a MacBook going on long travel days; two-way fast charging gets it topped off quickly, too.
Anker fall Prime Day deals
Charging & power (GaN chargers, power banks, charging stations)
- Anker Prime 160W 3-Port GaN Charger (Smart Display) $109.99 (was $149.99, 27 percent off)
- Anker Nano 7-in-1 Charging Station (100W desktop) $69.99 (was $89.99, 22 percent off)
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250mAh (300W, 3-port) $169.99 (was $229.99, 26 percent off)
- Anker Nano 45W USB-C Charger (foldable, cable included) $19.99 (was $34.99, 43 percent off)
- Anker Nano 5,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank (Qi2, 15W) $39.99 (was $54.99, 27 percent off)
- Anker Nano 10,000mAh 45W Power Bank (with 2.3-ft InstaCord) $39.99 (was $59.99, 33 percent off)
MagSafe / Qi2 stands & 3-in-1 docks
- Anker Prime 3-in-1 MagSafe-compatible Charging Station (Qi2 25W, active cooling) $165.99 (was $229.99, 28 percent off)
- Anker MagGo Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station $74.99 (was $109.99, 32 percent off)
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station (Qi2 15W, adapter included) $62.99 (was $89.99, 30 percent off)
Docking & desktop hubs
- Anker Prime Docking Station DL7400 (14-port, triple-display) $224.99 (was $299.99, 25 percent off)
Portable power stations (SOLIX series)
- Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus (3,840Wh, expandable) $2,649 (was $3,899, 32 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX F3000 (3,072Wh, expandable) $1,399 (was $2,599, 46 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 (1,800W / 1,056Wh) $399 (was $799, 50 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 (2,000W / 1,024Wh) $429 (was $799, 46 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX C300 (288Wh, 300W) $209.99 (was $299.99, 30 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Station (288Wh, DC-focused) $149.99 (was $249.99, 40 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station $899 (was $1,999, 55 percent off)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Solar Generator + 400W Panel $1,349 (was $2,898, 53 percent off)
Soundcore headphones & speakers
- Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro earbuds (ANC, fast charge) $89.99 (was $149.99, 40 percent off)
- Soundcore Sport X20 workout earbuds (IP68, ear hooks) $89.99 (was $149.99, 40 percent off)
- Soundcore Space One Pro over-ear headphones $113.99 (was $199.99, 43 percent off)
- Soundcore Space Q45 over-ear headphones (LDAC) $39.90 (was $69.99, 43 percent off)
- Soundcore Boom 2 portable speaker (80W, IPX7) $89.99 (was $139.99, 36 percent off)
- Soundcore Select 4 Go mini speaker (IP67) $19.99 (was $34.99, 43 percent off)
- soundcore Sleep A30 sleep earbuds (snore-masking) $183.99 (was $229.99, 20 percent off)
- Soundcore AeroClip open-ear clip earbuds $109.99 (was $169.99, 35 percent off)
- soundcore AeroFit 2 open-ear earbuds $103.99 (was $129.99, 20 percent off)
Nebula projector
- Nebula X1 Triple Laser 4K Projector $2,399 (was $2,999, 20 percent off)
eufy robot vacuums
- eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum & mop (AI obstacle avoidance) $499.99 (was $899.99, 44 percent off)
- eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 (all-in-one base) $749.99 (was $1,399.99, 46 percent off)
- eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum & mop (HydroJet) $799.99 (was $1,499.99, 47 percent off)
eufy security (NVR, cams, doorbell, floodlight)
- eufy S4 Max 4K NVR Security Camera System (PoE, 2TB) $999.99 (was $1,299.99, 23 percent off)
- eufy SoloCam S340 solar outdoor camera (pan & tilt) $119.99 (was $199.99, 40 percent off)
- eufy Video Doorbell E340 (battery, dual cameras) $94.99 (was $149.99, 37 percent off)
- eufy Indoor Cam S350 (dual cameras, 4K + 8× zoom) $79.98 (was $139.99, 43 percent off)
- eufy Floodlight Cam E340 (AC cable, 360° PTZ) $159.99 (was $239.99, 33 percent off)
eufy baby (monitors & wearable pump)
- eufy Baby Monitor E21 (4K camera + 5″ display) $179.99 (was $259.99, 31 percent off)
- eufy Heated Wearable Breast Pump S1 Pro (wireless charging case) $249.99 (was $349.99, 29 percent off)
