Amazon dropped Ororo’s heated jackets, vests, and gloves to prices lower than Black Friday

By Stan Horaczek

a man and woman wearing ororo heated gear
Look how warm they are in space. Ororo

If you’re staring down a few more months of cold commutes, dog walks, or pretending to have fun at an outdoor holiday market that charged you $18 for a hot chocolate , heated layers can make winter feel a lot more survivable. ORORO’s battery-powered vests, jackets, and accessories hide built-in heating elements to warm your core (and even your hands and legs) at the press of a button, and a bunch of their most popular pieces are on sale at Amazon right now.

Whether you want a low-profile heated vest to slip under a coat or a fully insulated jacket with multiple heat zones and dual controls, these discounts cover just about every style. Grab this heated gear now before the temperatures drop even more.

ORORO Men’s 5-Zone Dual Control Heated Jacket $189.99 (was $249.99)

You can leave the heating elements turned off when you don’t need them.

Five separate heat zones plus dual controls make this jacket a customizable furnace for your upper body. It’s built to handle everyday wear, from shoveling the driveway to winter hikes, and the heated panels help keep your chest, back, and core warm so the rest of you doesn’t feel the chill as much.

ORORO Women’s Dual Control Heated Jacket $189.99 (was $279.99)

The heating elements are basically invisible during regular wear.

This is the splurge-worthy pick if you want serious warmth and control. The dual-control design lets you fine-tune different heating zones so you’re not roasting when you’re moving around but can crank things up when you’re standing still. It’s a great option for commuters, outdoor workers, or anyone who spends long stretches outside in truly cold conditions.

ORORO Heated Gloves $89.99 (was $119.99)

Warm hands make all the difference.

If your fingers are always the first to go numb, these heated gloves are a big upgrade over standard winter gloves. Built-in heating elements help keep your hands warm on dog walks, ski days, or icy morning commutes, and the adjustable heat levels let you bump things up when the wind really kicks in.

