Amazon’s Dell Deal Days sale is blowing out monitors, laptops, desktop PCs, and more for clearance prices

Dell’s Deal Days sale is live on Amazon, and it’s one of the more substantive tech discount events we’ve seen this year. More than 20 products are marked down—spanning monitors, laptops, all-in-one desktops, and slim towers—with discounts ranging from 10 to 29 percent off. Most are limited-time deals, so inventory and pricing can shift quickly.

The Dell S2722DC 27-inch QHD Monitor is the standout deal of the sale and one of the better monitor discounts we’ve tracked in a while. At $199.99—down from $279.99—you’re getting a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) panel that’s noticeably sharper than standard 1080p, plus the USB-C connectivity story that makes this thing genuinely useful: a single cable handles both video and 65W of power delivery, so you can plug in a modern laptop and charge it simultaneously. It also has a built-in USB hub, a fully ergonomic stand (height, tilt, swivel, and portrait pivot), AMD FreeSync for casual gaming at 75Hz, and built-in speakers for calls. This is a $280 monitor for $200—a combination of specs, build quality, and functionality you don’t usually find at this price point, and 500-plus people bought it just last month.

Dell 15 Laptop DC15250 is the best laptop discount in the sale at 25% off. The 13th-gen Core i5-1334U handles everyday productivity tasks without drama, the 15.6-inch FHD display runs at a smooth 120Hz, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM means you won’t hit a wall multitasking. A no-nonsense daily driver for anyone shopping under $500.

Dell 24 All-in-One Desktop ec24250 keeps everything—display, PC, and speakers—in a single tidy package for anyone who wants a clean all-in-one setup without cable clutter. The Intel Core 3 100U and 8GB of DDR5 handle everyday tasks smoothly, and the 23.8-inch FHD screen is solid for home and office use. Down 15% to $549.99.

