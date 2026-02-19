Amazon’s Dell Deal Days sale is blowing out monitors, laptops, desktop PCs, and more for clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Dell’s Deal Days sale is live on Amazon, and it’s one of the more substantive tech discount events we’ve seen this year. More than 20 products are marked down—spanning monitors, laptops, all-in-one desktops, and slim towers—with discounts ranging from 10 to 29 percent off. Most are limited-time deals, so inventory and pricing can shift quickly.
Editor’s picks
Dell S2722DC Monitor – 27-inch QHD $199.99 (was $279.99)
The Dell S2722DC 27-inch QHD Monitor is the standout deal of the sale and one of the better monitor discounts we’ve tracked in a while. At $199.99—down from $279.99—you’re getting a 27-inch QHD (2560×1440) panel that’s noticeably sharper than standard 1080p, plus the USB-C connectivity story that makes this thing genuinely useful: a single cable handles both video and 65W of power delivery, so you can plug in a modern laptop and charge it simultaneously. It also has a built-in USB hub, a fully ergonomic stand (height, tilt, swivel, and portrait pivot), AMD FreeSync for casual gaming at 75Hz, and built-in speakers for calls. This is a $280 monitor for $200—a combination of specs, build quality, and functionality you don’t usually find at this price point, and 500-plus people bought it just last month.
Dell 15 Laptop DC15250 $449.99 (was $599.99)
Dell 15 Laptop DC15250 is the best laptop discount in the sale at 25% off. The 13th-gen Core i5-1334U handles everyday productivity tasks without drama, the 15.6-inch FHD display runs at a smooth 120Hz, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM means you won’t hit a wall multitasking. A no-nonsense daily driver for anyone shopping under $500.
Dell 24 All-in-One Desktop ec24250 $549.99 (was $649.99)
Dell 24 All-in-One Desktop ec24250 keeps everything—display, PC, and speakers—in a single tidy package for anyone who wants a clean all-in-one setup without cable clutter. The Intel Core 3 100U and 8GB of DDR5 handle everyday tasks smoothly, and the 23.8-inch FHD screen is solid for home and office use. Down 15% to $549.99.
More Dell deals
Monitors
- Dell 24 Monitor SE2425HM — 23.8-inch Full HD (1920×1080), IPS, 100Hz $84.99 (23% off)
- Dell 27 Monitor SE2725HM — 27-inch Full HD (1920×1080), IPS, 100Hz $108.99 (22% off)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor SE2726HG — 27-inch FHD, 240Hz $119.99 (20% off)
- Dell 24 Plus Monitor S2425HSM — 23.8-inch FHD, 144Hz, 1ms, built-in speakers $119.99 (20% off)
- Dell 27 Plus Monitor S2725HSM — 27-inch FHD, 144Hz, 1ms, built-in speakers $139.99 (20% off)
- Dell S2725DS Monitor — 27-inch QHD (2560×1440), 100Hz, IPS $178.99 (19% off)
- Dell 27 Plus 4K Monitor S2725QS — 27-inch 4K (3840×2160), 120Hz, IPS $239.99 (20% off)
- Dell 27 Plus 4K USB-C Monitor S2725QC — 27-inch 4K, 120Hz, USB-C $279.99 (20% off)
- Dell 32 Plus 4K Monitor S3225QS — 31.5-inch 4K (3840×2160), 120Hz $299.99 (19% off)
- Dell 34 Plus USB-C Curved Monitor S3425DW — 34-inch (3440×1440), 120Hz, 21:9 $349.99 (17% off)
Laptops
- Dell 15 Laptop DC15255 — 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz, AMD Ryzen 5-7520U, 8GB, 512GB SSD $331.64 (10% off)
- Dell 16 Laptop DC16250 — 16-inch FHD+ Touch, Intel Core 5 120U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD $510.99 (10% off)
- Dell 14 Laptop DC14250 — 14-inch FHD+ Anti-Glare, Intel Core 5 120U $559.99 (10% off)
- Dell 16 Laptop DC16256 — 16-inch FHD+ Anti-Glare, AMD Ryzen 7 250, AMD Radeon $649.99 (19% off)
- Dell 16 Laptop DC16256 (300 nits) — 16-inch FHD+ 300nits, AMD Ryzen 7 250, AMD Radeon $699.99 (18% off)
- Dell 14 Laptop DC14250 2K — 14-inch 2K Anti-Glare IPS, Intel Core 7 150U $699.99 (13% off)
- Dell 16 Plus Laptop DB16250 — 16-inch 2.5K (2560×1600), Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB $718.10 (10% off)
- Dell 14 Plus Laptop DB14250 — 14-inch 2.5K (2560×1600), Intel Core Ultra 9-288V, 32GB $1,020.48 (10% off)
- Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop AC16250 — 16-inch, Alienware gaming flagship $1,099.99 (21% off)
Desktops and all-in-ones
- Dell Slim Desktop ECS1250 — Intel Core Ultra 5-225, 16GB, 512GB M.2 SSD $599.99 (20% off)
- Dell 27 All-in-One Desktop ec27250 — 27-inch FHD (1920×1080), Intel Core 5 120U $759.99 (20% off)
- Dell 24 All-in-One Desktop ec24250 Touch — 23.8-inch FHD touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U $809.00 (19% off)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New