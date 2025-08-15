Make birdwatching easy and save $50 with this Onlyfly smart bird feeder camera from Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If pop culture is to be believed, there’s an age where birdwatching becomes extremely appealing. It’s a slow-burn hobby that rewards patience and a knack for observation (think Detective Cordelia Cupp in “The Residence”). But if you can’t tell a Yellow-throated Longclaw from an Eastern Meadowlark, you might need a little help from an AI-powered identification system and an always-on backyard camera. Amazon’s running a limited-time sale (or until stock flies away) on smart bird feeders with built-in 2K cameras and AI bird recognition, which give you the thrill of birdwatching at home without the binocular neck strain or standing around.



Onlyfly Bird Feeder with Camera, Solar Powered 2K Live AI Identify Auto Capture Bird Video (Deep Green) — $199.99 (was $249.99) Onlyfly See It

This solar-powered 2K camera with AI recognition is basically a paparazzi setup for your native species, capturing pictures and video automatically. This connected bird feeder sends alerts to your phone whenever a feathered guest drops by, so you won’t miss any visitors. Two solar panels keep it running for up to 180 days, and the swappable red/yellow flower nectar feeders both attract hummingbirds and are ridiculously photogenic.

Onlyfly Bird Feeder with Camera, Solar Powered 2K Live Feed Cam for Outdoor Backyard (White Green) — $169.99 (was $199.99) Onlyfly See It

Dual solar panels and a 5200mAh battery keep this bird feeder’s camera running, while nectar feeders, fruit forks, and a jelly feeder attract a wider variety of feathered friends. The built-in Wi-Fi lets you watch from anywhere and share images with friends or on social media. It comes with a 30-day free trial of AI ID so you can identify visitors without squinting at a bird guide.

Onlyfly Bird Feeder with Camera, Solar Powered 2K Live Feed Cam for Outdoor Backyard (Green) — $169.99 (was $200.99) Onlyfly See It

Another slightly more wallet-friendly version with the same waterproof, dustproof camera smarts and snack station setup, available at its cheapest price in over 30 days. It’s a great time to awaken your inner ornithologist, or just be the perfect gift for family and friends.

