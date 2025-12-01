Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals on HexClad cookware allow you to splurge responsibly

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s fun to get new pots and pans, but it’s also important. Using old non-stick cookware can be harmful to your body, so it’s important to replace them as soon as they start to deteriorate. HexClad pans are built extremely tough and maintain their non-stick surface, but they come with a hefty price tag. That’s where these Amazon Cyber Monday deals come in. Whether you want a single pan or a whole set, it’s all on sale for this shopping holiday.

Editor’s picks

HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 6-Piece Fry Pan Set (8", 10", 12") $318.00 (was $399.00) HexClad See It

This three-pan set covers 90% of your stovetop cooking: the 8-inch for eggs and grilled cheese, the 10-inch for everyday sautés, and the 12-inch for searing steaks or tossing big pans of veggies. HexClad’s hybrid surface gives you a hard-searing stainless feel with the easy release of nonstick, and all three pans are induction-compatible and dishwasher-friendly. If you’re starting from scratch or finally ready to replace mismatched hand-me-downs, this is the no-brainer buy.

Think of this as the one-pan solution for feeding a crowd. The 7-quart capacity and high sides make it perfect for fried chicken, big batches of Bolognese, braised short ribs, or ultra-hearty one-pot pastas. You get tons of surface area for browning plus enough depth to keep sauces and oil contained. It can go from stovetop to oven and then straight into the dishwasher when you’re done, which is exactly what you want after an all-day cook.

HexClad Steak Knife Set, 4-Piece Damascus Stainless Steel $178.00 (was $229.99)

If you’re going to invest in better pans, you might as well upgrade how you eat the finished product. This four-piece steak knife set uses Japanese Damascus stainless steel blades with full-tang construction and Pakkawood handles, so they look as sharp as they cut. They’ll glide through thick ribeyes and pork chops instead of shredding them, and the presentation is gift-worthy for the steak lover in your life—or for dressing up your own dinner table.

HexClad cookware sets & bundles

HexClad frying pans, sauté pans & woks

HexClad pots, stockpots & Dutch ovens

HexClad grill & griddle gear

HexClad prep & serving accessories