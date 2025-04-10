Amazon has this bird feeder with a built-in camera for its cheapest price ever

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bird-watching season is about to go into full effect, which makes this a great time to get a smart bird feeder with a built-in camera for your home. The Birdfy Netvue is one of our picks for the best bird feeder cameras, and it’s currently on sale cheaper than I have ever seen. It retails for $229 but typically hovers around $200. I have seen it hit $150 on sale before, but $135 is the lowest it has gone. If you want to learn a ton about the local birds in your area, this is a great way to do it.

From the outside, this looks like a typical bird feeder, but it has a built-in wide-angle camera that captures photos and videos of every feathered friend that shows up to dine. The companion app creates a notification every time a bird shows up. It can automatically identify up to 6,000 different types of birds if you pay the $5 monthly subscription.

The app can use that bird data to gather data about how many birds have shown up at the feeder and which types of birds are most common. It’s like getting a Spotify Wrapped of your bird activity.

The feeder itself comes with a solar panel to keep it charged all the time. It’s fully waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about bringing it inside when the weather gets gnarly. This is a great gift for a kid or anyone who is curious about birds. It’s also a great prank gift for someone who is terrified of birds. They’ll really hate it.

