Get a complete SimpliSafe 5-piece home security system for just $99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Home security systems used to require complex professional installation and installation payment plans to cover the huge cost. Right now, you can get a five-piece SimpliSafe security system for the price of a family dinner at Chili’s (those Triple Dippers really add up). Just about everything SimpliSafe makes is a full 50 percent off right now, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smart home‘s security system, this is absolutely the time to do it.
Note: SimpliSafe does require a subscription for its real-time monitoring service, which is about $1 per day (and up if you want fancier coverage). You can see the pricing here and each kit comes with one month of free monitoring to try it out.
Editor’s Picks: The Top Deals
SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System — $99.99
This 5-piece SimpliSafe kit includes the essentials to secure a small home or apartment: a base station and wireless keypad, one entry sensor for a door or window, one motion sensor to cover an entire room, and a key fob so you can arm or disarm the system with a single button press.
- SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System — $224.99 A rare half-off deal on a bundle that includes an outdoor camera for perimeter coverage.
- SimpliSafe 11 Piece Wireless Home Security System (Gen 3) — $174.99 A big-value kit with an indoor camera, making it one of the strongest all-around buys.
Security System Deals
- SimpliSafe 6 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera — $149.99
- SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System — $224.99
- SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System — $119.99
- SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System Gen 3 (with Outdoor Camera + Wired Doorbell) — $399.99
- SimpliSafe 10 Piece Wireless Home Security System with Outdoor Camera — $224.99
- SimpliSafe 11 Piece Wireless Home Security System Gen 3 (with Indoor HD Camera) — $174.99
- SimpliSafe 9 Piece Wireless Home Security System w/HD Camera — $144.48
- SimpliSafe 12 Piece Wireless Home Security System w/HD Camera — $199.99
Cameras & Doorbell Deals
- SimpliSafe Outdoor Security Camera Series 2 (1080p) — $134.90
- SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera — $118.01
- SimpliSafe SimpliCam 1080p Wired Indoor Camera — $69.99
- SimpliSafe Wired Doorbell (1080p) — $169.99
Smart Lock Deals
- SimpliSafe Smart Lock Series 2 (Black) — $119.99
- SimpliSafe Smart Lock Series 2 (White) — $119.99
Sensors & Accessories
- SimpliSafe Entry Sensor (Single) — $14.24
- SimpliSafe Entry Sensor (Pack of 4) — $54.99
- SimpliSafe Motion Sensor — $34.99
- SimpliSafe Glassbreak Sensor — $39.99
- SimpliSafe 105dB Auxiliary Siren — $59.99
- SimpliSafe Panic Button — $19.99
- SimpliSafe KeyFob — $24.99
- SimpliSafe Wireless Smoke Detector — $29.33
- SimpliSafe Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector — $69.99
- SimpliSafe Temperature Sensor — $29.99
- SimpliSafe Wireless Keypad — $69.99
- SimpliSafe Extra Outdoor Camera Battery Pack — $29.99
- SimpliSafe Solar Panel for Outdoor Camera — $79.99
