🛍️ The 52 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Get a complete SimpliSafe 5-piece home security system for just $99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Whether you just want a basic kit or a complete home fortress setup, all SimpliSafe gear is half-off at Amazon for Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Home security systems used to require complex professional installation and installation payment plans to cover the huge cost. Right now, you can get a five-piece SimpliSafe security system for the price of a family dinner at Chili’s (those Triple Dippers really add up). Just about everything SimpliSafe makes is a full 50 percent off right now, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smart home‘s security system, this is absolutely the time to do it.

Note: SimpliSafe does require a subscription for its real-time monitoring service, which is about $1 per day (and up if you want fancier coverage). You can see the pricing here and each kit comes with one month of free monitoring to try it out.

Editor’s Picks: The Top Deals

SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System — $99.99

SimpliSafe 5-piece security system
This 5-piece kit has everything you need to get started.

SimpliSafe
See It

This 5-piece SimpliSafe kit includes the essentials to secure a small home or apartment: a base station and wireless keypad, one entry sensor for a door or window, one motion sensor to cover an entire room, and a key fob so you can arm or disarm the system with a single button press.

Security System Deals

Cameras & Doorbell Deals

Smart Lock Deals

Sensors & Accessories

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.