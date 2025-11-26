Get a complete SimpliSafe 5-piece home security system for just $99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Home security systems used to require complex professional installation and installation payment plans to cover the huge cost. Right now, you can get a five-piece SimpliSafe security system for the price of a family dinner at Chili’s (those Triple Dippers really add up). Just about everything SimpliSafe makes is a full 50 percent off right now, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smart home‘s security system, this is absolutely the time to do it.

Note: SimpliSafe does require a subscription for its real-time monitoring service, which is about $1 per day (and up if you want fancier coverage). You can see the pricing here and each kit comes with one month of free monitoring to try it out.

SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System — $99.99

This 5-piece SimpliSafe kit includes the essentials to secure a small home or apartment: a base station and wireless keypad, one entry sensor for a door or window, one motion sensor to cover an entire room, and a key fob so you can arm or disarm the system with a single button press.

SimpliSafe 7 Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System — $224.99 A rare half-off deal on a bundle that includes an outdoor camera for perimeter coverage.

A rare half-off deal on a bundle that includes an outdoor camera for perimeter coverage. SimpliSafe 11 Piece Wireless Home Security System (Gen 3) — $174.99 A big-value kit with an indoor camera, making it one of the strongest all-around buys.

