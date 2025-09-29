Amazon is blowing out Samsonite luggage, backapacks, and accessories for ridiculously low prices before Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Good luggage is an investment. It’s not cheap, but it protects all of your belongings as you move through the gauntlet of modern air travel. Samsonite makes some of the absolute best luggage around and Amazon has some of its most popular models on extremely deep discount right now in the lead up to its Prime Big Deal Days sale. Some of these suitcares are more than half-off, which is a huge savings on a proven brand. Grab one now and actually enjoy your holiday travel. Or maybe grab some as gifts. Every year I fantasize that someone will give me a suitcase full of Reese’s peanut butter Christmas trees as a holiday gift. Maybe this is the year I treat myself.

This is a steal at 56 percent off. The Winfield 2 features a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell that can endure the rigors of regular travel without showing battle scars. The 360° spinner wheels glide smoothly in any direction, so you can navigate crowded airports without wrestling your bag. Plus, it comes with a TSA-approved lock, meaning security can inspect it without breaking anything. At under $85 for a carry-on that typically runs nearly $200, this is one of the best values in the entire sale.

The polycarbonate construction is incredibly lightweight but tough enough to protect your belongings from rough baggage handlers. The expandable design is crucial for when you inevitably pick up souvenirs on your trip—just unzip to add up to 2 inches of packing space. The spinner wheels roll effortlessly in all directions, and at just under $58, you’re getting a durable hardside carry-on for less than the price of most budget soft-shell bags.

Snag this premium leather backpack for 40 percent off and you’ve got a bag that works for both business travel and weekend trips. Real leather means it’ll actually look better with age rather than falling apart, and the slim profile keeps you from looking like you’re headed to summer camp. Inside, there’s a dedicated padded laptop compartment that fits up to 15.6″ screens, plus quick-access front pockets for your essentials. Even if you don’t travel often, use it to bring your stuff to the coffee shop and use their WiFi for a while.

