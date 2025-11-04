2025 holiday gift guide: 30+ editor-approved presents for everyone on your list

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Your friends and family deserve the best possible gifts. But, shopping can be tricky. You don’t want to give them something impersonal, like a gift card, but you also can’t resort to drawing them a card with a Christmas tree on it again. It’s our job to find the best products and deals, so we’ve spent way too much time digging up a ton of products that pretty much anyone would like. There’s something to fit most budgets and tastes. We’ll be regularly updating this list until the last possible moment, so get your shopping done now and save yourself the last minute stress. Also feel free to send us any of these items because they’re all great and we’ve been really, really good this year. Promise.

This wireless 98-key mechanical board uses a UniCushion gasket structure to damp vibrations for a softer feel and cleaner sound. Hot-swappable linear switches, durable PBT keycaps, and white backlighting make it easy to tune the typing experience without diving into mods. It pairs with up to three devices via Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt receiver and can run for months with backlighting off across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and more.

Canned air will clean your car’s dashboard and center console, but it’s terrible for the environment and lacks the power necessary to get every last crumb. This rechargeable blower has a fan inside that spins at 150,000 RPMs to create wind speeds up to 190 MPB. It offers three speeds, so you don’t need to go full hurricane mode all the time. Despite all that power, it operates relatively quietly so it won’t bother your coworkers or roommates. The 6,000 mAh battery provides up to 100 minutes of airflow on a single charge, so it won’t give up when you’re trying to inflate your favorite pool toy or hide the evidence after eating the last of the tortilla chips after everyone else went to bed. You’re literally giving the gift of cleanliness.

Kaleidescape will make it hard to go back to lowly streamed movies ever again. The company’s Strato V and Strato E movie players provide high-bitrate 4K video output with SDR, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Kaleidescape movies are downloaded, not streamed, so there is never buffering or degradation. That allows for the highest possible fidelity across the board. All Kaleidescape movie players support lossless multi-channel and spatial object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Strato V stores roughly 10 Kaleidescape 4K movies while Strato E stores about 6, and both can be grouped with Terra movie servers for more storage. There are thousands of titles available for purchase or rent from the Kaleidescape movie store.

This handheld gaming PC puts your library in your hands and plays nicely with Xbox services. Dock it to a TV for couch co-op, or keep it portable for Game Pass on the go. You can dock it to a TV for couch co-op or keep it portable for full PC titles on the road. Upgradable storage and broad accessory support make it feel more like a tiny console than a phone.



Oakley and Meta collaborated to make sunglasses that blend Oakley’s HSTN frame and Prizm lenses with hands-free photo capture, calls, and voice assistance. On-board controls and a straightforward companion app make setup and daily use simple. The design looks like proper shades while quietly packing Meta’s connectivity and camera features.

This tiny 3.5mm Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones with seat-back screens, gym machines, older TVs, and more. It can connect two pairs at once for shared watching, and it switches into receiver mode to add Bluetooth to a car or stereo you already own. The long battery life and simple one-button pairing make it easy to toss in a carry-on and forget about until you need it.

If fur and dander are part of daily life, this purifier focuses on capturing pet pollutants while running quietly in the background. It is easy to live with in a bedroom or living room and helps with odor control during shedding season. A multi-stage filter and a low-profile design make it practical for apartment dwellers and multi-pet households alike.



Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL It looks cool and sounds great. Govee See It

This cordless smart lamp doubles as a JBL speaker, so it handles bedtime playlists and ambient lighting from the same spot on your nightstand. It syncs light to music, supports Matter for simple control, and includes preset scenes for study sessions or wind-down time. The rechargeable battery keeps the setup cable-free for desks, dorms, and side tables.

This multi-tool brings everyday essentials plus backcountry extras like a ferro rod and blade sharpener. It is the kind of “fix almost anything” pocket gear that earns a permanent place in a pack, glovebox, or tackle box. One-handed access and a solid pocket clip make it useful even when you are mid-task.

You will lose your glasses less often with this rechargeable case that works with Apple Find My for pings and left-behind alerts. It folds flat in a bag, plays a loud chime when you are hunting around the house, and fits most everyday frames and many XR/AR glasses. A built-in battery powers the locator features without relying on disposable cells.

This palm-size massager adds soothing heat to quick percussive sessions, which helps loosen stiff shoulders and calves after travel or workouts. It is quiet, easy to toss in a carry-on, and turns five minutes on the couch into real relief. Multiple attachments and speed settings let you target different muscle groups without guesswork.

The spring-loaded arms clamp around your legs to deliver deep pressure to quads, hamstrings, and IT bands without a floor routine. Adjustable tension lets you go gentle for warm-ups or dial it in after long runs and hikes. The portable design fits in a gym bag so you can recover right after a workout.



Open-ear bone-conduction headphones keep you aware of traffic while still delivering punchy sound for runs and rides. They are sweat-resistant, stable on sprints, and include a reflective strip for visibility during early-morning or after-work miles. The quick-charge feature adds juice for a workout when you are headed out the door.



Pack hot chili or cold yogurt and trust it to hold temperature until lunch. You could also pack hot yogurt, I guess, but that would probably be pretty weird. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill and clean, and the leak-resistant design stands up to daily commutes and trail time. A durable exterior resists chips and dings so it looks good after a season of use.



Belkin UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger with Qi2 25W

This compact stand powers your phone, earbuds, and watch from a single outlet, then folds flat for a tidy bag or nightstand. Magnetic alignment keeps your phone in place, which is helpful for video calls or StandBy mode. A single cable simplifies travel and reduces charger sprawl on the desk.



This 91 mm Swiss Army Knife adds a real wood saw to everyday essentials like the blade, scissors, can and bottle openers, and tweezers, so it is equally useful in a camp kit or desk drawer. The slim profile still fits a pocket organizer, but the corkscrew, awl, and parcel hook give you handy tools you will actually use. The durable build and easy-to-clean scales make it a reliable multitool you can keep for years.



This midweight pullover uses soft recycled fleece that feels cozy on its own and layers cleanly under a shell. The snap-neck lets you dump heat on the move, and the kangaroo pocket keeps hands warm while holding keys or a trail pass. It works as an everyday layer for cool commutes, camp mornings, and weekend chores.

This heavy-duty hoodie handles job-site scuffs and weekend projects while staying warm and comfortable. Reinforced details and durable fabric mean it can take real wear without retiring early. The roomy fit layers easily over base layers and under a shell.



This portable smart projector includes built-in Android TV, so you can stream from popular apps without hooking up a separate device. The long-life LED light source starts quickly and delivers consistent brightness, while keystone and focus adjustments help you get a sharp, square image in different rooms. Its compact design and built-in speakers make it easy to move from living room viewing to backyard movie nights.

This weatherproof rolltop is made for bike commutes and unpredictable forecasts. It protects a laptop, swallows gym gear, and shrugs off downpours with welded seams and a tough, minimalist shell. The structured back panel and quick-access pockets keep essentials organized.

Merino wool regulates temperature and manages moisture, while underfoot cushion keeps feet happy on long days. The lifetime guarantee is a huge plus for people like me who abuse footwear. The durable knit resists pilling and holds its shape after repeated washes.

Five heat zones warm your core without adding bulky layers, which makes dog walks and sideline time more comfortable. You can pick your heat level, pop in the battery, and slide it under a jacket when temperatures drop. The water-resistant shell and hand-warmer pockets make it practical even without the heater turned on.

This durable shacket handles cool mornings and shop chores better than a hoodie. It layers easily, resists scuffs, and gives you pockets you will actually use. The snap-front closure speeds up on-and-off when you are bouncing between tasks.



Grillo’s x P.F. Candle Co. Pickle Candle

It smells like a fresh jar of pickles, which makes it a perfect kitchen gift for the person who adds brine to everything. The clean-burning wax and quality jar make it more than a novelty. It’s a unique smell that will cover up the acrid stench you created while trying to roast your own chestnuts.



Heat-resistant handles and rigid blades on these high-class griddle tools give you control when you are flipping or scraping. It comes with a pair of tongs that open and lock closed with one hand. You also get an extremely burly burger smasher and four silicon egg rings so you can make epic breakfast sandwiches with minimal mess.



This compact oven heats fast and bakes blistered pies wherever you set up. A pair of burly handles on top make it easier to lug around than a typical cooler. Plus, it can hit the same super-high temperatures as larger pizza ovens so you can have the classiest possible camping grub you could ever want.



Trying supportive insoles can be the fastest route to happier feet during long shifts or travel days. This bundle makes it easy to dial in fit and alignment without guessing at the store wall. The trim-to-fit design and arch options let you customize support for different shoes.

Three independent heat zones let you run eggs, smash burgers, and veggies at once without juggling pans. The broad surface and grease management keep a crowd fed and the cleanup sane after weekend cookouts. The thick plate holds heat evenly so you can sear and sauté without hot spots.

This short, tangle-free charging cable lives in a hard case so it stays clean in pockets and sling bags. It is the dependable backup you forget about until the moment you really need it. The integrated keeper prevents frayed ends and mangled connectors.

This desktop hub shares up to 250W across four USB-C and two USB-A ports, with USB-C1 delivering up to 140W for fast laptop top-offs. PowerIQ 4.0 and adjustable modes balance output intelligently, while the LCD and app controls let you see and fine-tune distribution at a glance. The compact GaN build keeps heat in check and replaces a mess of bricks with one travel-friendly unit.



A cordless rotary tool unlocks sanding, cutting, polishing, and small fixes without dragging a cord around the bench. The included accessories help beginners jump straight into repairs and craft projects. Variable speeds and a compact grip give you control for delicate jobs.