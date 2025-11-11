Take 50% off the best smart feeder with Bird Buddy’s Early Black Friday Deals

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The Bird Buddy smart feeder has turned a lot of Popular Science readers into accidental birders over the years. It was PopSci’s most-clicked Black Friday deal in 2023, then sold out again during Prime Day in 2024. And that’s a trend we expect to continue, thanks to its biggest ever sale price. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to try out one of these built-in, high-res cameras that allow you to see new avian pals up close, saving up to 48% makes this your perch-fect moment. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors in your pajamas. Just add regionally appropriate bird food.

Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro with Solar — $209 (was $399) See It @ Bird Buddy

Why you and your new feathered friends will love the Bird Buddy: the AI-powered camera auto-captures close-ups, pings your phone that a guest has arrived, and IDs who is snacking. So it’s experience-first, tech-second for owners. Plus, the ridiculously fun galleries of photos are all 5MP, HDR, while video is 2K with a wider field of view. So even the most shy flyby gets saved. And with solar roof trickle-charging in daylight, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice. You’ll need a home Wi-Fi network, and some features require a paid membership, but you won’t mind paying for that after all the money you save during this sale. Just install, sit back, and let the “who’s that bird” texts roll in.

More Birdbuddy deals