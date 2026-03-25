The best smart home deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: connected locks and security cameras up to 57% off

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If your home isn’t working for you, you’re doing it wrong. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale includes deep discounts on smart locks, security cameras, smart plugs, and connected home devices. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Floodlight Cam Plus is $164.99 (50% off, live March 27), the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro Bundle is $84.99 (57% off), and the Kasa Matter Smart Plug 4-Pack is $39.99 (43% off).



The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Floodlight Cam Plus bundle is $164.99, down 50% from $329.98. The Doorbell Plus adds head-to-toe video and improved night color over the standard Ring Doorbell. Paired with the Floodlight Cam Plus — which adds two 1,000-lumen LED floodlights and a built-in siren. This bundle covers both your front door and a secondary entry point. Both are battery-powered, so no wiring is required. This deal goes live March 27.

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