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The best smart home deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: connected locks and security cameras up to 57% off

The best smart home deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, with up to 57% off smart locks, security cameras, and connected home devices.

By Stan Horaczek

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If your home isn’t working for you, you’re doing it wrong. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale includes deep discounts on smart locks, security cameras, smart plugs, and connected home devices. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Floodlight Cam Plus is $164.99 (50% off, live March 27), the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro Bundle is $84.99 (57% off), and the Kasa Matter Smart Plug 4-Pack is $39.99 (43% off).

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The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Floodlight Cam Plus bundle is $164.99, down 50% from $329.98. The Doorbell Plus adds head-to-toe video and improved night color over the standard Ring Doorbell. Paired with the Floodlight Cam Plus — which adds two 1,000-lumen LED floodlights and a built-in siren. This bundle covers both your front door and a secondary entry point. Both are battery-powered, so no wiring is required. This deal goes live March 27.

Smart lock deals

Security camera and doorbell deals

Smart home accessories

  • Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp $89.95 (was $175.99) — 49% off. Portable color-changing smart lamp with full White and Color Ambiance support. Works indoors and outdoors; controls via the Hue app or voice assistants.
  • Sensibo Air PRO Smart AC Controller $119 (was $215) — 45% off. Turns most mini-split, window, or portable AC units into a smart thermostat. Includes air quality and temperature/humidity sensors with HomeKit, Google, and Alexa support. Live 3/27.
  • Kasa Matter Smart Plug 4-Pack $39.99 (was $69.99) — 43% off. Compact 15A/1800W smart plugs with energy monitoring and Matter support for Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.
  • Feit Electric PAR38 Color-Changing Smart Bulb $12.88 (was $23.99) — 46% off. 90W-equivalent Wi-Fi smart bulb with tunable white and full color. No hub required; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.
 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.