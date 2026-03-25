The best smart home deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: connected locks and security cameras up to 57% off

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If your home isn’t working for you, you’re doing it wrong. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale includes deep discounts on smart locks, security cameras, smart plugs, and connected home devices. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Floodlight Cam Plus is $164.99 (50% off, live March 27), the SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro Bundle is $84.99 (57% off), and the Kasa Matter Smart Plug 4-Pack is $39.99 (43% off).
The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Floodlight Cam Plus bundle is $164.99, down 50% from $329.98. The Doorbell Plus adds head-to-toe video and improved night color over the standard Ring Doorbell. Paired with the Floodlight Cam Plus — which adds two 1,000-lumen LED floodlights and a built-in siren. This bundle covers both your front door and a secondary entry point. Both are battery-powered, so no wiring is required. This deal goes live March 27.
Smart lock deals
- SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro Bundle (Lock + Keypad Touch + Hub Mini) $84.99 (was $199.99) — 57% off. All-in-one smart lock bundle that converts your existing deadbolt with fingerprint, PIN, NFC, and app unlocking. The included Hub Mini adds Matter, HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home compatibility.
- SwitchBot WiFi Smart Lock Pro + Hub Mini $63.74 (was $149.99) — 57% off. The lock unit and hub without the keypad touch — good option if you primarily want app and voice control.
- SwitchBot Smart Lock Pro $64.99 (was $119.99) — 46% off. The lock alone, without hub or keypad. Pairs with a separately purchased hub for smart home integration.
- eufy Security Smart Lock C220 $99.99 (was $169.99) — 41% off. Built-in Wi-Fi smart lock with fingerprint, keypad, app, and key unlocking. Eight months of battery life and an IP53 weather rating.
- Probrico Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle $59.49 (was $142.99) — 58% off. Budget-friendly fingerprint and keypad deadbolt with lever handle set. Available in Matte Black.
Security camera and doorbell deals
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus + Floodlight Cam Plus bundle $164.99 (was $329.98) — 50% off. Front door video doorbell and floodlight security camera bundle, both battery-powered with no wiring required. Live 3/27.
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Extra Battery $104.99 (was $184.98) — 43% off. The Doorbell Plus with a spare quick-release battery pack for uninterrupted coverage during recharging.
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Camera Kit $129.99 (was $238.88) — 46% off. Wireless outdoor security camera system with 2K resolution, 180-day battery life, HomeKit compatibility, and no monthly fee.
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) with Ring Pet Tag $39.99 (was $69.98) — 43% off. Compact indoor security camera bundled with a Ring Pet Tag for tracking pets through Alexa.
Smart home accessories
- Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp $89.95 (was $175.99) — 49% off. Portable color-changing smart lamp with full White and Color Ambiance support. Works indoors and outdoors; controls via the Hue app or voice assistants.
- Sensibo Air PRO Smart AC Controller $119 (was $215) — 45% off. Turns most mini-split, window, or portable AC units into a smart thermostat. Includes air quality and temperature/humidity sensors with HomeKit, Google, and Alexa support. Live 3/27.
- Kasa Matter Smart Plug 4-Pack $39.99 (was $69.99) — 43% off. Compact 15A/1800W smart plugs with energy monitoring and Matter support for Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.
- Feit Electric PAR38 Color-Changing Smart Bulb $12.88 (was $23.99) — 46% off. 90W-equivalent Wi-Fi smart bulb with tunable white and full color. No hub required; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.
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