The Wolfbox Trail Season sale drops prices on dash cams, jump starters, and more by up to 50%

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Wolfbox is running a Trail Season sale right now with discounts of up to 50% across its lineup of dash cams, jump starters, and air dusters. The standout deal is the MegaVolt 24Air — a 4-in-1 device that combines a 4,000A jump starter, 160 PSI air compressor, 65W power bank, and 400-lumen flashlight — dropping to $139.13 from $278.25 with an auto-applied code. The flagship G900TriPro three-channel bumper dash cam also drops 20% to $300.79, and the new MF200 air duster with a swappable battery cartridge starts from $94.99 after automatic checkout discounts. All promo codes are applied automatically at checkout — no coupon needed.



The G900TriPro Bumper Version is Wolfbox’s most comprehensive dash cam, combining a 4K+2.5K+1080P three-channel setup that covers front, rear mirror, and a bumper-mounted third lens for full 360-degree coverage. The Sony STARVIS 2 sensor and PureCell Plus HDR processing deliver sharp night footage, and the bumper camera catches blind-spot angles that typical two-channel cams miss entirely. At $300.79 with a 20% auto-applied code, this is a strong price for a triple-channel system with a 30-month warranty.



The G900Pro packs a 12MP Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor into a smart mirror form factor, replacing your standard rearview mirror with a touchscreen display that shows a live feed from the rear camera. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you pull footage wirelessly, and the 4K+2.5K dual-camera setup delivers top-tier clarity front and rear. The 20% auto-applied code brings it to $253.59 — a solid discount on what’s effectively a daily-driver upgrade with a 30-month warranty included.



The MegaVolt 24Air packs a 4,000A jump starter, 160 PSI air compressor, PD65W power bank, and 400-lumen flashlight into a single portable device — the kind of kit you want in the trunk on any off-road or overland trip. The 24,000mAh battery handles gas and diesel vehicles up to 10.0L, and the air compressor runs at 45L/min for rapid tire inflation. Half off at $139.13 with an auto-applied code and backed by a 42-month warranty, this is one of the best deals in the sale.



The MF200 is Wolfbox’s newest air duster and the first to use a swappable battery cartridge system — so instead of stopping to recharge, you just pop in a fresh battery and keep going. Three-speed control delivers up to 210+ MPH airflow, and it’s built for everything from blowing out car interiors and keyboards to outdoor gear. It took home a 2025 SEMA Media’s Choice Award. Pricing depends on the bundle: the Lite Pack comes to $94.99 ($10 auto-discount off $104.99), the Enduro Pack to $114.99 ($20 off $134.99), and the UltraEnduro Pack to $134.99 ($35 off $169.99) — all applied automatically at checkout.

More Wolfbox Trail Season deals

Beyond the top picks above, the Trail Season sale covers Wolfbox’s full range of dash cams, jump starters, and air dusters. Dash cams get 15–20% off via auto-applied codes, jump starters and maintenance tools get 25–50% off, and the air duster lineup is priced at its regular sale rates. All discounts apply automatically — no code needed at checkout.