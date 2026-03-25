Amazon is clearing out eero mesh WiFi routers for 30% off during its Big Spring Sale

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Amazon is discounting its eero mesh wifi systems for the Big Spring Sale. The eero 6 3-pack is $139.99 (30% off), the eero Max 7 3-pack is $1,249.99 (26% off), and several eero Pro 7 and eero 7 bundles with the Outdoor 7 node are discounted 20–22% off.
eero 6 3-pack $139 (was $199)See It
The eero 6 3-pack is $139.99, down 30% from $199.99. It covers up to 4,500 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi 6 and supports up to 75 devices, which is enough for most homes. The eero 6 doesn’t have the throughput ceiling of the newer eero 7 or Max 7, but for anyone on an internet plan under 500 Mbps, it’ll keep up fine — and $140 for a whole-home mesh system is hard to argue with.
eero 6 deals
- Amazon eero 6 3-pack $139.99 (was $199.99) — 30% off. Wi-Fi 6 mesh system covering up to 4,500 sq. ft. and supporting 75+ devices. Supports internet plans up to 500 Mbps.
- Amazon eero 6 Add-On Extender $54.99 (was $79.99) — 31% off. Adds up to 1,500 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi 6 coverage to an existing eero mesh network. Requires an existing eero system.
eero 7 and eero Max 7 deals
- Amazon eero Max 7 3-pack $1,249.99 (was $1,699.99) — 26% off. Wi-Fi 7 mesh system covering up to 7,500 sq. ft. with support for internet plans up to 10 Gbps and 750+ devices.
- Amazon eero Max 7 2-pack $859.99 (was $1,149.99) — 25% off. Covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with the same Wi-Fi 7 and 10 Gbps ceiling as the 3-pack.
- Amazon eero 7 3-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $599.99 (was $749.98) — 20% off. Indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi 7 bundle covering large properties. The Outdoor 7 handles up to 15,000 sq. ft. outdoors with an IP66 weatherproof rating.
- Amazon eero 7 2-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $529.99 (was $679.98) — 22% off. Smaller indoor/outdoor bundle for homes that need one less interior node.
eero Pro 7 deals
- Amazon eero Pro 7 3-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $859.99 (was $1,099.98) — 22% off. Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 bundle with full indoor/outdoor coverage. The Pro 7 supports internet plans up to 5 Gbps.
- Amazon eero Pro 7 2-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $739.99 (was $949.98) — 22% off. Two Pro 7 indoor nodes with one Outdoor 7 for mixed indoor/outdoor coverage.
- Amazon eero Pro 7 1-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $549.99 (was $699.98) — 21% off. Starter Pro 7 bundle with a single indoor node and one Outdoor 7.
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