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Amazon is clearing out eero mesh WiFi routers for 30% off during its Big Spring Sale

Amazon's eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are up to 30% off for the Big Spring Sale. The eero 6 3-pack covers 4,500 sq. ft. for $140.

By Stan Horaczek

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Amazon is discounting its eero mesh wifi systems for the Big Spring Sale. The eero 6 3-pack is $139.99 (30% off), the eero Max 7 3-pack is $1,249.99 (26% off), and several eero Pro 7 and eero 7 bundles with the Outdoor 7 node are discounted 20–22% off.

eero 6 3-pack $139 (was $199)

Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi system 3-pack
Cover your whole living space with WiFi.

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The eero 6 3-pack is $139.99, down 30% from $199.99. It covers up to 4,500 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi 6 and supports up to 75 devices, which is enough for most homes. The eero 6 doesn’t have the throughput ceiling of the newer eero 7 or Max 7, but for anyone on an internet plan under 500 Mbps, it’ll keep up fine — and $140 for a whole-home mesh system is hard to argue with.

eero 6 deals

  • Amazon eero 6 3-pack $139.99 (was $199.99) — 30% off. Wi-Fi 6 mesh system covering up to 4,500 sq. ft. and supporting 75+ devices. Supports internet plans up to 500 Mbps.
  • Amazon eero 6 Add-On Extender $54.99 (was $79.99) — 31% off. Adds up to 1,500 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi 6 coverage to an existing eero mesh network. Requires an existing eero system.

eero 7 and eero Max 7 deals

  • Amazon eero Max 7 3-pack $1,249.99 (was $1,699.99) — 26% off. Wi-Fi 7 mesh system covering up to 7,500 sq. ft. with support for internet plans up to 10 Gbps and 750+ devices.
  • Amazon eero Max 7 2-pack $859.99 (was $1,149.99) — 25% off. Covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with the same Wi-Fi 7 and 10 Gbps ceiling as the 3-pack.
  • Amazon eero 7 3-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $599.99 (was $749.98) — 20% off. Indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi 7 bundle covering large properties. The Outdoor 7 handles up to 15,000 sq. ft. outdoors with an IP66 weatherproof rating.
  • Amazon eero 7 2-pack + eero Outdoor 7 $529.99 (was $679.98) — 22% off. Smaller indoor/outdoor bundle for homes that need one less interior node.

eero Pro 7 deals

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.