Amazon is clearing out eero mesh WiFi routers for 30% off during its Big Spring Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Amazon is discounting its eero mesh wifi systems for the Big Spring Sale. The eero 6 3-pack is $139.99 (30% off), the eero Max 7 3-pack is $1,249.99 (26% off), and several eero Pro 7 and eero 7 bundles with the Outdoor 7 node are discounted 20–22% off.



The eero 6 3-pack is $139.99, down 30% from $199.99. It covers up to 4,500 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi 6 and supports up to 75 devices, which is enough for most homes. The eero 6 doesn’t have the throughput ceiling of the newer eero 7 or Max 7, but for anyone on an internet plan under 500 Mbps, it’ll keep up fine — and $140 for a whole-home mesh system is hard to argue with.

eero 6 deals

Amazon eero 6 3-pack $139.99 (was $199.99) — 30% off. Wi-Fi 6 mesh system covering up to 4,500 sq. ft. and supporting 75+ devices. Supports internet plans up to 500 Mbps.

$139.99 (was $199.99) — 30% off. Wi-Fi 6 mesh system covering up to 4,500 sq. ft. and supporting 75+ devices. Supports internet plans up to 500 Mbps. Amazon eero 6 Add-On Extender $54.99 (was $79.99) — 31% off. Adds up to 1,500 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi 6 coverage to an existing eero mesh network. Requires an existing eero system.

eero 7 and eero Max 7 deals

eero Pro 7 deals