The best battery-powered doorbell camera is down to just $55 from $99 right now at Amazon

A few years ago, I hired an electrician to install a wired video doorbell in my house. He quoted me $1,500 because my house has a “unique” shape and it would require a lot of work to get wiring over there. The following week, I bought a battery-powered video doorbell for $99 and installed it myself in five minutes. You can live out this DIY smart home improvement scenario and save even more money by grabbing the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $55 right now at Amazon. This is the cheapest it has been since Black Friday last year, and a ton of other Ring accessories, including the excellent Floodlight Cam, are also on sale if you want to jump into an entire system.

Ring Battery Doorbell, Head-to-Toe Video — $55 (was $99) Ring See It

This is Ring’s bread-and-butter video doorbell. It has head-to-toe video coverage, which means you can see the ground as your delivery driver drops off your package or your food. It connects to Alexa (obviously) and sends you notifications to let you know what’s going on in front of your home. The two-way talk feature allows you to interact with people at your door, whether you’re inside the house or somewhere away from home.

Most importantly, however, it’s super easy to install. I did it with 10 minutes and an impact driver. It’s as simple as sinking a few screws. The built-in battery charges with a simple USB-C cable, and it can last months between charges depending on usage and conditions.

You will need a Ring subscription to use this camera, which means paying for the Basic ($5 monthly or $50 annually), Standard ($10 monthly or $100 annually), or Premium ($20 monthly or $200 annually) plans. I use the Standard plan, and it does everything I personally need. I think most people would feel the same way.

It comes in two colors, including the Venetian Bronze (shown above) and Satin Nickel.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (newest model) — $99 (was $150) Ring See It

If you don’t mind spending $99, you can upgrade to the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which offers improved video quality and more customization options. The customizable motion detection zones allow you to specify how your camera operates, increasing accuracy and reducing annoying false alarms. This model installs easily and charges via USB-C as well.

Ring security camera deals