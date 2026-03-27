These editor-approved WORX cordless outdoor power tools are up to 25% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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I might have to mow my lawn this weekend. That’s a huge departure from the snowy winter out of which we just emerged. The right tools make that yard work much easier. WORX outdoor power tools are up to 25 percent off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — string trimmers, leaf blowers, lawn edgers, chainsaws, and more, most of them cordless and running on the same 20V battery platform. The cordless string trimmer is $90 (25 percent off), the Trivac 3-in-1 blower/vacuum/mulcher is $100 (23 percent off), and there are deals across the full lineup. If you’re on the WORX battery system, this is a good time to fill gaps in the tool shed.

Stop fussing around with a tricky string reloading system. Worx



The WORX 20V Cordless String Trimmer is $89.99, down 25 percent from $119.99. It weighs 5.5 pounds, handles edging and trimming, and runs on the same 20V PowerShare battery that fits the rest of the WORX cordless lineup. At $90, it’s a solid entry point into the WORX ecosystem — or a cheap replacement if your old trimmer is on its last legs.

String trimmer and edger deals

Blower, chainsaw, and pole saw deals

Other WORX outdoor tool deals

WORX 20V Cordless Power Cleaner $99.99 (was $129.99) — 23% off. Portable pressure washer with adjustable nozzle. Draws from any water source.

$99.99 (was $129.99) — 23% off. Portable pressure washer with adjustable nozzle. Draws from any water source. WORX 20V Cordless Hedge Trimmer (22″) $89.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off. Dual-action blades for clean cuts on hedges and shrubs.