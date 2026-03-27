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These editor-approved WORX cordless outdoor power tools are up to 25% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

WORX cordless outdoor power tools are up to 25% off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, including a string trimmer for $90.

By Stan Horaczek

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I might have to mow my lawn this weekend. That’s a huge departure from the snowy winter out of which we just emerged. The right tools make that yard work much easier. WORX outdoor power tools are up to 25 percent off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — string trimmers, leaf blowers, lawn edgers, chainsaws, and more, most of them cordless and running on the same 20V battery platform. The cordless string trimmer is $90 (25 percent off), the Trivac 3-in-1 blower/vacuum/mulcher is $100 (23 percent off), and there are deals across the full lineup. If you’re on the WORX battery system, this is a good time to fill gaps in the tool shed.

Worx string trimmer on sale at Amazon
Stop fussing around with a tricky string reloading system.

Worx


The WORX 20V Cordless String Trimmer is $89.99, down 25 percent from $119.99. It weighs 5.5 pounds, handles edging and trimming, and runs on the same 20V PowerShare battery that fits the rest of the WORX cordless lineup. At $90, it’s a solid entry point into the WORX ecosystem — or a cheap replacement if your old trimmer is on its last legs.

String trimmer and edger deals

Blower, chainsaw, and pole saw deals

Other WORX outdoor tool deals

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.