These editor-approved WORX cordless outdoor power tools are up to 25% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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I might have to mow my lawn this weekend. That’s a huge departure from the snowy winter out of which we just emerged. The right tools make that yard work much easier. WORX outdoor power tools are up to 25 percent off in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — string trimmers, leaf blowers, lawn edgers, chainsaws, and more, most of them cordless and running on the same 20V battery platform. The cordless string trimmer is $90 (25 percent off), the Trivac 3-in-1 blower/vacuum/mulcher is $100 (23 percent off), and there are deals across the full lineup. If you’re on the WORX battery system, this is a good time to fill gaps in the tool shed.
The WORX 20V Cordless String Trimmer is $89.99, down 25 percent from $119.99. It weighs 5.5 pounds, handles edging and trimming, and runs on the same 20V PowerShare battery that fits the rest of the WORX cordless lineup. At $90, it’s a solid entry point into the WORX ecosystem — or a cheap replacement if your old trimmer is on its last legs.
String trimmer and edger deals
- WORX 20V Cordless String Trimmer (12″) $89.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off. Lightweight at 5.5 lbs with command feed line advance.
- WORX 20V Cordless String Trimmer (12″) $79.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off. Same trimmer in alternate listing.
- WORX 7.5″ Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher $99.99 (was $129.99) — 23% off. Corded 12 amp edger that also cuts trenches for landscape borders.
Blower, chainsaw, and pole saw deals
- WORX Trivac 3-in-1 Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher $99.99 (was $129.99) — 23% off. 600 CFM corded blower that also vacuums and mulches leaves.
- WORX 8″ Electric Pole Saw $89.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off. Corded 8 amp saw reaching up to 10 feet.
- WORX 20V Cordless Chainsaw (10″) $99.99 (was $129.99) — 23% off. Battery-powered chainsaw with tool-free chain tensioning.
- WORX 20V Cordless Leaf Blower (340 CFM) $89.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off. Lightweight cordless blower with turbine fan technology.
Other WORX outdoor tool deals
- WORX 20V Cordless Power Cleaner $99.99 (was $129.99) — 23% off. Portable pressure washer with adjustable nozzle. Draws from any water source.
- WORX 20V Cordless Hedge Trimmer (22″) $89.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off. Dual-action blades for clean cuts on hedges and shrubs.
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